MicroBT Unveils New WhatsMiner M6XS+ Series at Bitcoin 2024 Conference

MicroBT, a number one innovator within the Bitcoin mining business, unveiled its newest WhatsMiner M6XS+ sequence throughout the Bitcoin 2024 convention in Nashville, TN. The brand new sequence, that includes air-cooling, hydro-cooling, and immersion-cooling fashions, represents a leap ahead in renewable mining know-how.

Dr. Zuoxing Yang, founder and CEO of MicroBT, highlighted these developments in his keynote handle, emphasizing the corporate’s dedication to sustainable and environment friendly mining practices. Renewable mining, in accordance with Dr. Yang, is the way forward for the business, with photo voltaic mining poised to be on the forefront. He predicted that by 2026, the electrical energy value for solar energy mining may drop to roughly 4 cents USD per kWh, saying it could get rid of the first obstacle to the solar energy mining business.

MicroBT’s photo voltaic mining know-how has seen substantial developments, together with the profitable pilot of a 100 kW venture. Dr. Yang introduced the forthcoming launch of the WhatsMiner photo voltaic mining container system and known as on business companions to affix in advancing solar-powered mining excellence.

One of many new options of the WhatsMiner hydro-cooling miner is its excessive outlet water temperature, now able to reaching as much as 80℃ (176℉). This enables for versatile warmth utilization, corresponding to agricultural heating, regional heating, and energy grid balancing. MicroBT’s hydro-cooling know-how goals to supply a lowered cooling supply resolution for mining but additionally improve its competitiveness within the renewable mining sector.

Dr. Yang additionally launched the newest fashions within the WhatsMiner lineup:

WhatsMiner M60S+ (air-cooling): Hashrate of as much as 210 TH/s with an influence effectivity of 17 J/T.’

WhatsMiner M63S+ (hydro-cooling): Hashrate of as much as 450 TH/s with an influence effectivity of 17 J/T and outlet water temperature reaching 70℃ (158℉).

WhatsMiner M64 (hydro-cooling): Hashrate of as much as 206 TH/s with an influence effectivity of 19.9 J/T and outlet water temperature reaching 80℃ (176℉).

WhatsMiner M66S+ (immersion-cooling): Hashrate of as much as 318 TH/s with an influence effectivity of 17 J/T.

Dr. Yang then promised further merchandise and options set to launch within the spring of 2025.

Following Dr. Yang’s keynote, Wright Wang, Gross sales & Advertising and marketing Director of MicroBT, joined a panel dialogue with Ghazaleh Barman from Riot Platforms and Niek Beudeker from Peak Mining (a part of Northern Information Group). The panel targeted on collaboration from manufacturing to mining, with Wang noting that Riot hosts the world’s largest immersion-cooling deployment and Northern Information is ready for a large-scale hydro-cooling deployment. By which these operations are predominantly powered by WhatsMiner merchandise.