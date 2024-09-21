Michigan vs. USC live stream, where to watch, TV channel, odds, spread, prediction, pick

No. 11 USC and No. 18 Michigan will meet in a regular-season recreation for the primary time since 1958 because the Wolverines play host to the Trojans of their first-ever conflict as Massive Ten foes. Eight of their 10 earlier matchups have come within the Rose Bowl, making this solely the second time USC has performed inside Michigan Stadium

The pair of school soccer giants enter the showdown using vastly totally different vibes after each confronted vital early-season challenges. USC handed its Week 1 check in opposition to LSU, profitable 27-20 whereas demonstrating much-needed defensive enchancment. Michigan flunked its first huge problem with a weak offensive exhibiting in a 31-12 Week 2 residence loss to Texas.

First-year Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is popping to junior quarterback Alex Orji seeking a spark this week. However Orji may have his fingers full in opposition to the Trojans, who’re coming off a bye after mitigating LSU’s run recreation after which shutting out Utah State in Week 2. The Texas debacle additionally left the Wolverines’ protection with one thing to show as Trojans quarterback Miller Moss makes his first profession street begin.

As these two historic powers put together to tangle on CBS contained in the Massive Home, listed below are some extra storylines to watch.

How one can watch Michigan vs. USC reside

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: CBS | Stay stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports activities App (Free)

Michigan vs. USC: Must know

Orji is QB1: Orji has tried simply seven profession passes in three seasons at Michigan. Now he’ll be thrust into the beginning position for a marquee matchup after taking part in sparingly within the season’s first three weeks. With the motionless Davis Warren unable to spark the Wolverines’ passing recreation, it is going to be on Orji to convey some life to Michigan’s offense. Orji’s operating potential is his calling card, however he’ll have to indicate some degree of competency within the passing recreation so as to maintain USC from loading up the field to remove Michigan’s speeding assault. Moore stated this week that Orji’s accuracy “has improved tremendously.” However that should translate to the massive stage if Michigan goes to have an opportunity.

Revitalized beneath Lynn: USC ranked No. 116 nationally in complete protection final season because the Trojans struggled to an 8-5 file after beginning the yr No. 6 within the preseason AP ballot. Riley fired coordinator Alex Grinch after 5 seasons collectively between Oklahoma and USC and landed D’Anton Lynn, who shined as UCLA’s defensive coordinator in 2023. The early returns are encouraging, however Michigan will pose a brand new problem. Whereas the Trojans shut down LSU’s speeding assault, the Tigers have confirmed to be listless on the bottom. Michigan is constructed to run the soccer, which is able to check USC’s physicality. With the duo of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards at operating again, mixed with Orji’s mobility, it is no secret that Michigan will search to pound the rock.

Fruits of realignment: Convention realignment has altered the muse of school soccer by consolidating the game’s strongest manufacturers into 4 conferences, with a heavy focus of them now residing the Massive Ten and SEC. Among the many downsides of realignment are the abandonment of geographical congruency and the disruption of conventional rivalries. The upshot is extra blockbuster common season video games like this. Later this season, we’ll additionally get the sixth-ever assembly between USC and Nebraska and the sixth-ever assembly between Oregon and Michigan.

Michigan vs. USC prediction, picks

Michigan is popping to cell junior Alex Orji at quarterback in hopes of sparking its offense after after a worrisome begin. However it’s clear the Michigan employees does not belief Orji to throw the soccer, which suggests the Wolverines will nonetheless be one-dimensional. The Trojans seem way more competent defensively beneath first-year coordinator D’Anton Lynn and may have the luxurious of loading up in opposition to the run. USC additionally has sufficient offensive firepower to take advantage of the mushy spots in a Michigan protection that is not as dominant as its 2023 counterpart. Choose: USC -6

Which school soccer picks are you able to make with confidence in Week 4? Go to SportsLine to see which groups will win and canopy the unfold — all from a confirmed laptop mannequin that has returned effectively over $2,000 in revenue since its inception — and discover out.