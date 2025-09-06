Michigan vs. Oklahoma same-game parlay picks, SGP odds: Model’s free college football bets for Week 2

The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) travel to play the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) in a top-20 affair on Saturday night. The Wolverines started off the 2025 season with a 34-17 win over New Mexico in Week 1. The Sooners also cruised to a victory, beating Illinois State, 35-3. This will be just the second game in history between these schools and the first one since 1976.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Oklahoma is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Michigan vs. Oklahoma odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 44. Before making any Michigan vs. Oklahoma picks or same-game parlays, be sure to see the Week 2 college football predictions from SportsLine’s proven model and check out the latest college football odds. Bet on Michigan vs. Oklahoma at bet365, where you can get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet with the latest bet365 bonus code:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model’s top SGP picks for Michigan vs. Oklahoma:

Michigan +5.5

Over 44 total points

Oklahoma Over 23.5

Parlay odds +390

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

Michigan +5.5

Last season, Michigan went 2-1 against the spread as a road underdog. Bryce Underwood looked comfortable and confident in his debut last week, tossing 251 passing yards with one passing score. Justice Haynes added 159 rushing yards and three scores on the road. Meanwhile, the Sooners went 1-5 ATS last season after a win. The SportsLine model has the Wolverines going on the road and covering the spread in 63% of simulations on Saturday.

Over 44 total points

These offenses had plenty of success in Week 1, showcasing what they are capable of. The Wolverines scored 34 points and piled up 452 yards of total offense. Justice Haynes and Marlin Klein had four touchdowns combined in this outing, with quarterback Bryce Underwood averaging 8.1 yards per completion. The Sooners dropped 35 points in the win over Illinois State and recorded 495 yards of total offense. The model projects these two teams to combine for 47 total points on Saturday.

Michigan Over 20.5 points



Haynes is coming off a huge season-opening performance, racking up 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns. His success allowed Underwood to settle into his first college start, and both players will be entering this game with confidence. Klein is coming off the biggest game of his career, catching six passes for 93 yards and a score. SportsLine’s model has the Wolverines scoring 24 points in this primetime bout. This prop is available at bet365, where you can get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

Want more college football picks for Week 2?

You’ve seen the model’s top Michigan vs. Oklahoma SGP picks for Week 2. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 2 CFB game here, all from the model that’s simulated every game 10,000 times.

Want more from SportsLine? See the top Week 2 college football picks from college football expert Bruce Marshall, who is on a 56-34-3 roll (+1833) on his last 93 CFB ATS picks.