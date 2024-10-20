Michigan Suffers Road Loss at No. 22 Illinois

Website: Champaign, In poor health. (Memorial Stadium)

Rating: #22 Illinois 21, #24 Michigan 7

Data: U-M (4-3, 2-2 B1G), Illinois (6-1, 3-1 B1G)

Attendance: 60,670

Subsequent U-M Occasion: Saturday, Oct. 26 — vs. Michigan State (Michigan Stadium), 7:30 p.m. (TV: BTN)

CHAMPAIGN, In poor health. — The No. 24-ranked College of Michigan soccer crew struggled with turnovers in a 21-7 loss in opposition to No. 22 Illinois on Saturday (Oct. 19) at Memorial Stadium.

Regardless of totaling 55 extra yards and having the ball seven minutes greater than Illinois, Michigan solely discovered the scoreboard as soon as within the loss. U-M struggled to complete drives, committing three turnovers, together with an interception deep in Illini territory.

After main the Michigan offense in dashing and receiving yards in all however one sport every this season, Kalel Mullings and Colston Loveland had been productive once more within the loss. Mullings rushed the ball 19 instances for 87 yards and recorded the lone U-M rating (a one-yard dashing landing late within the second quarter). Loveland caught seven passes for 83 yards and added first-down receptions on three essential third downs within the effort.

Defensively, the Maize and Blue managed to carry Illinois to 21 factors regardless of being compelled into short-field conditions on a number of events. U-M allowed simply 80 passing yards, a season low for Illinois, and conversions on three of 11 third downs. Jaishawn Barham led the crew in tackles (seven) and recorded two cross breakups, whereas Josaiah Stewart recorded six tackles, a half-sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

The Illinois offense marched down the sphere to open the sport, placing collectively a seven-play, 46-yard drive which concluded with a 47-yard subject purpose. The Wolverines’ offensive assault did to not see the identical success, punting on its first two drives of the sport and turning the ball over on its subsequent two.

The primary turnover, a fumble by Jack Tuttle on the second play of the second quarter, was recovered by Illinois on the U-M 38-yard line. After working the ball into the Michigan pink zone, Stewart and Derrick Moore mixed for a sack on third right down to drive a 32-yard subject purpose, which prolonged the Illinois result in 6-0.

Donovan Edwards turned the ball over on U-M’s subsequent offensive possession to arrange the Illini with opportune subject place once more at their 49-yard line. A cross interference name on the Michigan protection helped result in an Illinois two-yard passing landing. The Wolverines dedicated 5 penalties within the first half, and 4 resulted in Illini first downs.

Michigan discovered its offensive stride on its fifth journey down the sphere. A 12-play landing drive — the fourth-longest of the 12 months — ended with U-M’s first factors and Mullings’ seventh landing this season. He rushed eight instances for 37 yards within the assault, together with a one-yard landing to chop the Illinois result in 13-7 with 1:40 remaining within the first half.

Illinois mustered a late-half drive and set itself up for a 44-yard subject purpose as time expired. The attempt was blocked by Makari Paige and held the sport’s deficit to 6 factors heading into the break.

On Illinois’ first offensive drive of the second half, the Wolverines compelled a fast fourth down earlier than a 36-yard rush on a pretend punt set the Illini up for a scoring alternative in Michigan territory. This led to a one-yard dashing landing and a profitable two-point conversion, bringing the sport’s rating to 21-7.

Michigan’s subsequent two drives mixed for 14:13 of sport time however didn’t end in factors as a consequence of a blocked 28-yard subject purpose attempt by Dominic Zvada and an interception thrown by Tuttle on the Illinois two-yard line.

The U-M offense was held scoreless by the Preventing Illini for the ultimate 31:40 of the competition.

Michigan will play for the Paul Bunyan Trophy subsequent Saturday (Oct. 26) as they return to Ann Arbor to face Michigan State. The sport is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Massive Ten Community.