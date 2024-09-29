Michigan State Falls at Home to No. 3 Ohio State

Subsequent Sport: at Oregon 10/4/2024 | 9 P.M. FOX Spartan Media Community Oct. 04 (Fri) / 9 P.M. at Oregon

EAST LANSING, Mich. – No. 3 Ohio State scored three touchdowns within the second quarter to open up a 24-7 halftime lead en path to 38-7 win over Michigan State in entrance of 71,114 at Spartan Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Spartans fall to 3-2 (1-1 B1G) on the season with the loss, whereas Ohio State improves to 4-0 (1-0 B1G).

Sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles accomplished 13-of-19 passes for 167 yards and one landing, whereas redshirt sophomore Jaron Glover caught 4 passes for 53 yards and one rating.

On the defensive aspect, redshirt senior linebacker Jordan Turner had 9 tackles, a half for loss and one interception, whereas junior security Malik Spencer had seven tackles (a half for loss) and junior security Nikai Martinez and redshirt senior linebacker Cal Haladay had 5 tackles apiece.

Ohio State took the primary possession of the sport right down to the MSU 10-yard line early within the first quarter, however the Spartan protection stopped the Buckeyes on third down and objective. Jayden Fielding kicked a 30-yard area objective because the guests took a 3-0 lead.

MSU responded on its first drive, as working again Nathan Carter had a 19-yard run, Chiles accomplished a go to Brennan Parachek for 19 yards and one to Jaron Glover for 8 yards to place the Spartans on the Buckeyes 20-yard line. The Spartans went for it on fourth-and-1 and had been stopped by the Buckeyes.

Ohio State took over and used a 14-play, 80-yard drive over 5:42 to increase its result in 10-0 on a 3-yard go from Will Howard to Gee Scott Jr.

The Spartans moved the ball as soon as once more on their subsequent possession. Chiles accomplished a pair of passes to Glover, together with a 24-yard go that moved MSU into Ohio State territory. Chiles then threw a 26-yard go to Jack Velling on the Ohio State 11-yard line however the Buckeyes pressured a fumble and took possession.

MSU responded as Turner intercepted a go from Howard on the OSU 48-yard line and returned it 36 yards. Chiles wasted little time, finishing a 12-yard go to Glover for a landing as MSU pulled to inside 10-7 with 9:41 to play.

On the subsequent drive, Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith capped off a four-play, 75-yard drive over 2:19 with a 19-yard landing run, giving the Buckeyes a 17-7 lead.

The Spartans had an opportunity to tug inside one possession on the subsequent drive, marching right down to the Ohio State 16-yard line, however a Chiles fumble turned the ball again over. The groups traded possessions over the subsequent 4 minutes and Ohio State used a six-play, 60-yard drive over 44 seconds to take a 24-7 lead into halftime on a 17-yard go to Smith from Devin Brown with 29 seconds left.

Ohio State scored twice within the third quarter, extending its result in 38-7. Howard accomplished a 33-yard go to Emeka Egbuka to cap a 13-play, 76-yard drive over 7:11, making it 31-7. After an MSU turnover that gave the Buckeyes the ball on the Spartans 12-yard line, Howard ran it in from 6 yards out to make it 38-7 with 2:05 to play.

Michigan State performs its second Huge Ten highway recreation of the season on Friday, Oct. 4, touring to play at No. 8 Oregon at 9 p.m. (ET). The sport will air dwell on FOX.




