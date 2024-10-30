Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle announces retirement from football

For the second time in lower than per week, a beginning quarterback has medically retired from faculty soccer resulting from concussions.

On Monday night, Michigan soccer quarterback Jack Tuttle introduced his retirement from the game on social media resulting from his fifth sustained concussion. Tuttle missed the Wolverines’ 24-17 victory over rival Michigan State after being listed as “out” on Michigan’s availability report.

Regardless of retiring from enjoying the game, Tuttle assured the Michigan fateful that he would stick with this system. Final Wednesday, North Carolina State quarterback Grayson McCall introduced his retirement from the game.

