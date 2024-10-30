Michigan QB Jack Tuttle retires from football, citing concussions

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle introduced his retirement from soccer Monday, citing concussions and different well being issues – the second faculty quarterback to make that call in lower than per week.Tuttle, a seventh-year senior who performed for 4 years with the Indiana Hoosiers earlier than transferring to Michigan forward of the Wolverines’ 2023 nationwide championship season, defined his choice in a publish on X. He wrote that the choice got here after “deep reflection and heartfelt conversations with my household, medical doctors, and family members.”“The previous yr has been difficult, marked by a UCL restore in my throwing arm that I didn’t totally recuperate from, which has prompted ongoing points,” Tuttle wrote.“And sadly, the latest expertise of putting up with my fifth concussion has introduced forth the painful reality: that I would like to begin prioritizing my well being. All through my faculty profession, I’ve battled quite a few accidents, culminating on this troublesome option to step away from enjoying the sport I really like.”The 25-year-old, who appeared in two video games for the Wolverines this season, mentioned he hopes to stay concerned within the sport of soccer as he pursues a profession in teaching.Final week, North Carolina State quarterback Grayson McCall made the identical choice after struggling a concussion that he mentioned he “can’t come again from.”“As you all know I’ve battled accidents my complete profession, however that is one which I can’t come again from,” McCall mentioned in an Instagram publish on Oct. 23. “I’ve performed every part I can to proceed, however that is the place the nice Lord has referred to as me to serve in a unique area. Mind specialists, my household, and I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s in my finest curiosity to hold the cleats up.”The retirement of a number of faculty quarterbacks as a result of concussions in the midst of the season locations a highlight on the hazards soccer gamers face. Soccer has lengthy had an issue with concussions and a few gamers have pledged to donate their brains to science upon their loss of life so the results of repeated concussions may be studied.Within the skilled sport, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned on Sunday to the sphere after an prolonged interval away from the sport following one more concussion. Tagovailoa resisted calls to retire, saying that he cherished the sport “to the loss of life of me” and by no means considered giving up the sport after his newest head harm.Tuttle, one in all three beginning quarterbacks that Michigan has used this yr, having are available and performed important time in opposition to the College of Washington in a loss earlier this month. He began the varsity’s subsequent sport in opposition to the College of Illinois, which led to a 21-7 defeat for the Wolverines.

