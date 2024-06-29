Michigan Matters: Jennifer Granholm and Pete Buttigieg weigh in

(CBS DETROIT) – U.S. Power Secretary Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg seem on CBS Detroit’s Michigan Issues this Sunday and discuss a number of points, together with EVs, the extreme climate’s impression on the power grid, the security of planes and the significance of the Gordie Howe Worldwide Bridge.

Granholm, former Governor of Michigan, talked about EVs and the readjusting timeline for them from a couple of years in the past, when it appeared everybody — authorities, producers — supported a fast conversion from gas-powered to electrical. That time-frame has been adjusted as hybrids are extra fashionable in the meanwhile. She added that the trouble by the federal government so as to add extra EV charging stations continues as EVs are on the best way.

Work on the brand new Gordie Howe Worldwide Bridge continues as it’s slated to open in 2025. Windsor–Detroit Bridge Authority



Buttigieg talked concerning the significance of the Gordie Howe Worldwide Bridge, which continues to be constructed and is slated to open in 2025, because it helps with rising commerce and journey between Detroit and the U.S. and Canada, its largest buying and selling accomplice.

Buttigieg additionally talked about $60 million in federal funds headed to Detroit Wayne County Airport to assist fund the rehabilitation of a roadway on the airport. He additionally talked about funds headed to different airports, together with Lansing and Grand Rapids.

He additionally mentioned the huge effort to get the Baltimore Port reopened 100 days after a cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge and triggered it to break down. Buttigieg defined how 56 federal and native businesses labored collectively on the trouble.

Buttigieg is now a Michigan resident after he and his husband, Chasten, and their twin 3-year-olds moved close to Traverse Metropolis to be close to Chasten’s dad and mom.

Watch Michigan Issues at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, midday Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD)

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Issues)