Michael Spirals after Willow Betrayal Soap Dirt

Normal Hospital predictions suspect Michael Corinthos might revisit his darkish facet when he learns of his spouse’s stunning betrayal on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

Michael Corinthos Drowning in Household Drama on Normal Hospital

At present, on GH, Michael Corinthos has loads on his plate. He’s at odds along with his dad, Sonny Corinthos, once more and issues are about to get a lot worse for Sonny.

Additionally, he’s unaware of the battle his mom, Carly Corinthos Spencer, and Jason Morgan are combating with Agent Cates. The household troubles are mounting, plus, his marriage is in danger and he doesn’t even comprehend it — but.

Proper as his complete household is underneath assault, he’s about to get the rug pulled out from underneath him. It’s solely a matter of time earlier than he finds out his worst nightmare has come true on Normal Hospital.

Stunning Scandal Rocks Michael’s World on GH

Little does Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) know that his world will quickly be flipped the other way up. Ultimately, Willow Tait‘s (Katelyn MacMullen) steamy kiss with Drew Cain Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) will come out.

She’s already drowning in guilt and has thought-about coming clear with Michael. Nonetheless, earlier than she will get the nerve to fess up, she and Drew might give in to their want once more on Normal Hospital.

And this time, they may take issues additional and find yourself in mattress collectively. Little question, that might make her betrayal ten occasions worse. As well as, Willow’s bestie, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), noticed the kiss.

Little question, Sasha is a ticking time bomb. Not as a result of she needs to harm Willow, however as a result of she must do the appropriate factor. Then, Michael might by no means forgive Willow or Drew. Moreover, he may vow revenge on each of them.

Normal Hospital Prediction: Mikey Heads Again to the Darkish Aspect?

As soon as the reality is on the market, Michael might leap proper off the deep finish and revert to his chilly and devious methods. Little question, Michael might be ruthless and merciless when he’s pushed too far. And his spouse hooking up along with his uncle may definitely push him over the sting.

On prime of Willow’s deceit, Michael additionally has the added stress from his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). He’s in the midst of a bipolar breakdown and a brutal custody battle. Plus, he may very nicely be going to jail quickly on Normal Hospital.

To not point out, his mother, Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright), may be on her option to jail for the remainder of her life. A number of folks in Michael’s life, together with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), are on the mercy of the FBI and John “Jagger” Cates‘ (Adam Harrington) vendetta in opposition to Sonny.

All of it may develop into an excessive amount of for Michael to deal with and Willow’s secret might be what makes him snap. And he might not cease till he makes her pay for dishonest on him. In spite of everything, this wouldn’t be the primary time he’s gone darkish.

Certainly, he might be downright imply and rotten when he needs to. And it appears like that’s the route issues are going. GH is a roller-coaster journey today. Maintain watching to see if Michael Corinthos spirals uncontrolled on the ABC daytime drama.

