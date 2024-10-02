Michael Schumacher ‘seen in public’ for first time since skiing accident in 2013, attends daughter’s wedding: Reports

11 years on from his near-fatal snowboarding accident within the Alps, Michael Schumacher, his household, and racing followers have obtained a lift of optimistic information, with the legendary F1 driver reportedly attending the marriage of his daughter in his first public look for the reason that accident. Michael Schumacher’s daughter Gina-Maria was married this week in a non-public perform in Mallorca, Spain.(Collage through Yahoo Sports activities/Getty)

Schumacher and his spouse Corinna share two youngsters, with their daughter Gina-Maria marrying long-time companion Iain Bethke in a non-public ceremony of their household manor in Mallorca, Spain this week. Gina-Maria is an equestrian athlete, following within the footsteps of her mom, and sister of F1 driver Mick Schumacher, who drove for F1 staff Haas in 2021 and 2022 and is presently the reserve driver for Mercedes.

Choose images had been shared from the marriage by family members, with Gina-Maria posting a photograph together with her husband to Instagram. Ralf Schumacher, brother of Michael and uncle of the bride, additionally posted a photograph alongside his companion whereas in Mallorca.

Schumacher retired from skilled racing in 2012, extensively thought-about to be the best in his sport on the time, with a joint-record seven World Drivers’ Championship titles and 91 race wins, behind solely Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton is ready to hitch Ferrari in 2025, the staff with which Schumacher is sort of synonymous for his dominance in Ferrari pink.

Nevertheless, the legendary German athlete would endure from a life-threatening harm whereas on a snowboarding trip the next 12 months, shedding management and hitting his head in a ugly incident.

Schumacher spent a protracted time period in medical care after being positioned in a medically-induced coma, however reviews of his well being have been few and much in between as his household tried to take care of his privateness through the interval of care.

A extremely personal ceremony for the household

The German driver reportedly stays below round the clock care on the household dwelling on the Spanish island, however particulars have been stored personal by spouse Corinna and the remainder of the household, with solely a choose few conscious of the true extent of the scenario.

As per reviews, Schumacher’s look at his daughter’s wedding ceremony is the primary time he has made an look to the general public, however even this remained below managed circumstances. Friends on the small ceremony had been reportedly requested to deposit their cell phones to stop images. The occasion was intently guarded, but it surely stays unclear whether or not Schumacher partook in open socialisation with company.

The Schumacher household could also be due one other blissful second, with Mick reportedly having been engaged to his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic, with the pair noticed carrying rings earlier this 12 months. Nevertheless, there was no official announcement as of this second.