Michael Saylor Announces He Owns $1 Billion In Bitcoin Personally

In a latest Bloomberg interview, Michael Saylor, government chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy, revealed that past his firm’s holdings, he personally owns at the least 17,732 Bitcoin, at the moment valued at roughly $1 billion. Saylor emphasised his dedication to Bitcoin, stating, “I have never offered any bitcoin, I proceed to accumulate extra bitcoin. It is a fantastic capital funding asset for a person, a household, an establishment, an organization, or a rustic. And I can not see a greater place to place my cash.”

#Bitcoin is a capital funding you may maintain for many years {that a} company, competitor, counterparty, or nation can’t take away from you. It’ll create generational wealth for your loved ones, company, or nation. pic.twitter.com/amQNn4JQwR — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) August 7, 2024

Saylor described Bitcoin as “the apex property of the USA” in mild of latest political developments. He highlighted U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis’s proposed laws to create a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which goals to build up as much as 1 million BTC over time if enacted. Moreover, former President Donald Trump has pledged to not promote the nation’s seized Bitcoin, famously advising on the Bitcoin 2024 Convention in Nashville to “by no means promote your Bitcoin.”

Saylor then went on to notice the numerous shift in political views, stating, “I feel that the dialog has shifted and each politician on this planet has began to comprehend that Bitcoin is essentially the most fascinating property in our on-line world – it is the longer term.”

Saylor concluded the interview by emphasizing the significance of holding Bitcoin as a long-term capital funding moderately than spending it on frivolous issues like espresso or ice cream, describing Bitcoin as “essentially the most fascinating property within the universe.”