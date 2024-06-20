Michael Rennie Joins Harmony Artists As A West Coast Agent

WOODLAND HILLS, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Impartial boutique expertise company Concord Artists introduced that business veteran Michael Rennie has joined the corporate as a expertise agent targeted on the West Coast.

In his new function at Concord, Rennie will signify the company’s artist roster, together with Frankie Avalon, Charo, Without end Tango, Omnium Circus, Phat Cat Swinger, and Mariachi Divas, to theaters, performing arts facilities, gala’s, and festivals within the Western U.S.

“I’ve lengthy admired the Concord Roster,” mentioned Rennie. “As a purchaser, I used to be drawn to the top quality and various choices at Concord. Their dedication to creating win-win conditions between venues and artists is well-known all through the business, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Rennie, who is predicated in San Diego, joins Concord after an virtually two-decade stint with Poway OnStage, the non-profit chargeable for skilled performances on the Poway Heart for the Performing Arts in San Diego County. His resume additionally contains advertising, improvement, and PR roles on the Outdated Globe Theatre (San Diego), the Arizona Theatre Firm (Phoenix), and the Hippodrome Theatre (Gainesville, FL).

“Now we have had the excellent fortune to know and work with Michael for years. We’re very excited to have his information of the business, his inventive sense and most of all, his enterprise values and philosophy grow to be a part of the Concord tradition. We expect he might be a superb match for us and for our western US shoppers,” added Concord Artists’ Jerry Ross.