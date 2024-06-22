MICHAEL PHELPS TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Phelps – the Most Embellished Olympian of All Time — to Be a part of Daytime and Primetime Exhibits on NBC and Peacock & Swimming Protection from París La Défense Enviornment

Starting TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock, Phelps Joins Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in Sales space for U.S. Olympic Trials-Swimming

Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is Friday, July 26, on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 21, 2024 – Michael Phelps, who has received extra complete Olympic medals (28) and gold medals (23) than anybody in historical past, will be a part of NBCUniversal’s protection of the Video games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer time, it was introduced at the moment.

Phelps, who returns to NBCU’s protection following his function on the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will provide commentary and evaluation on the primetime and daytime exhibits in Paris on NBC and Peacock, and also will be a part of Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines within the sales space for choose swimming competitors at París La Défense Enviornment. Elizabeth Beisel will function a correspondent/analyst and Melissa Stark a reporter on the swimming venue in Paris.

Starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock , Phelps, who competed in 5 Olympic Video games from 2000-16, will be a part of Hicks and Gaines within the sales space for NBC Sports activities’ protection of the U.S. Olympic Trials-Swimming in Indianapolis.

“We’re excited to have Michael return to our protection throughout each daytime and primetime, and naturally, the place the place nobody is aware of extra about profitable – on the pool,” stated Molly Solomon, Govt Producer & President, NBC Olympics Manufacturing. “Along with his potential to investigate and entertain, our viewers are in for an additional gold-medal efficiency.”

In Paris this summer time, the world’s biggest athletes will compete in opposition to the backdrop of some of the stunning cities on the earth the place the fashionable Olympic Video games had been conceived 130 years in the past. This would be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for probably the most as a Summer time Video games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie these two cities when it hosts the primary Summer time Video games within the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The Paris organizers are reimagining the Video games to make them extra accessible to the general public and to showcase their metropolis to the world. In a primary, competitions will probably be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – seaside volleyball on the Eiffel Tower, equestrian on the Palace of Versailles, and concrete sports activities at Place de la Concorde. The browsing competitors will happen almost 10,000 miles from Paris in Tahiti, part of French Polynesia.

The NBC broadcast community and streaming service Peacock would be the firm’s main platforms for its protection of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click on right here for extra linear programming info and right here for extra in regards to the Olympic expertise on Peacock. NBC and Peacock will current reside protection of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, starting at Midday ET. Telemundo will present Spanish-language protection starting at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime protection will start at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Video games by 2032, that are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host metropolis for the 2030 Olympic Winter Video games has not but been chosen.

