Michael Phelps returning to NBC broadcast booth for Paris Olympics swimming coverage

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Phelps will probably be again within the broadcast sales space for the Paris Olympics.

NBCUniversal introduced Friday that Phelps will probably be part of its protection staff for the second Olympics in a row, following his position on the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Video games in 2021.

Phelps retired after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, having captured extra gold medals (23) and complete medals (28) than any athlete.

He’ll provide commentary and evaluation on the primetime and daytime reveals in Paris on NBC and Peacock. As well as, Phelps will be a part of Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines within the sales space for choose swimming nights at París La Défense Enviornment.

Former Olympian Elizabeth Beisel will function a correspondent and analyst, with Melissa Stark serving as a reporter on the swimming venue.

“We’re excited to have Michael return to our protection throughout each daytime and primetime, and naturally, the place the place nobody is aware of extra about profitable — on the pool,” stated Molly Solomon, the chief producer and president of NBC Olympics Manufacturing. “Together with his potential to research and entertain, our viewers are in for an additional gold-medal efficiency.”

Phelps will truly start his broadcast duties on Friday, when he joins the protection of the U.S. Olympic trials in Indianapolis. The meet, which is being broadcast on NBC and Peacock, runs via Sunday.

