Michael Phelps rejoins NBC at 2024 Paris Olympics – NBC Connecticut

Out of the pool and into the printed sales space as soon as extra.

That is proper, 23-time gold medal-winning swimmer Michael Phelps is returning to NBCUniversal this summer time and heading to Paris to work each daytime and primetime protection on the 2024 Olympic Video games.

Phelps, a 28-time Olympic medalist, is probably the most adorned athlete within the occasion’s historical past and beforehand provided perception for NBC throughout its protection of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He shall be offering swimming evaluation reside from Paris’ La Défense Area as soon as the competitors kicks off after the Opening Ceremony on July 26.

“We’re excited to have Michael return to our protection throughout each daytime and primetime, and naturally, the place the place nobody is aware of extra about profitable — on the pool,” mentioned Molly Solomon, government producer and president, NBC Olympics Manufacturing. “Together with his potential to research and entertain, our viewers are in for an additional gold-medal efficiency.”

Phelps began his broadcast duties a month early, becoming a member of Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines within the sales space to observe the competitors on the U.S. Swimming Trials in Indianapolis Friday night time.

In Paris, he’ll work alongside Hicks and Gaines throughout choose swimming competitions. The group additionally options correspondent Elizabeth Beisel and reporter Melissa Stark on the swimming venue in Paris.

Phelps got here out of retirement on the 2016 Summer time Olympics in Brazil, the place he served as Crew USA’s flag bearer through the Parade of Nations.

Phelps went again to his post-swimming profession a month later in August 2016. On the time of his retirement, he possessed extra Olympic medals than 161 nations.

Phelps and his spouse, Nicole Johnson, welcomed their fourth youngster in October.

Michael Phelps is increasing his household as soon as once more. The 28-time Olympic medalist and his spouse, Nicole Phelps, expect their fourth youngster collectively. The 38-year-old mannequin revealed the thrilling information in her anniversary tribute to Michael on Monday.

Peacock will function the first platform for NBC’s protection of the Olympic Video games in Paris, that are scheduled for July 26 via Aug. 11.

NBC and Peacock will current reside protection of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, starting at midday ET | 9 a.m. PT. Telemundo will present Spanish-language protection starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Primetime protection is about to start at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on each NBC and Peacock.