Michael Kopech, Tommy Edman traded to Dodgers

Edman, nonetheless, has struggled to search out consistency on the plate during the last 4 seasons. After a dominant rookie marketing campaign, Edman has not had an OPS over .725 in any of the final 4 seasons of his profession. It additionally stays to be seen how prepared he’s offensively after present process offseason proper wrist surgical procedure that has saved him out of the lineup your complete ‘24 marketing campaign. He’s underneath crew management by means of the tip of subsequent season.