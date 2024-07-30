Michael Kopech, Tommy Edman traded to Dodgers

Edman, nevertheless, has struggled to seek out consistency on the plate during the last 4 seasons. After a dominant rookie marketing campaign, Edman has not had an OPS over .725 in any of the final 4 seasons of his profession. It additionally stays to be seen how prepared he’s offensively after present process offseason proper wrist surgical procedure that has stored him out of the lineup the complete ‘24 marketing campaign. He’s beneath staff management by way of the top of subsequent season.