Michael Kopech, Tommy Edman traded to Dodgers

SAN DIEGO — Up thus far, the Dodgers had been comparatively quiet as Tuesday’s Commerce Deadline neared. However on Monday, they struck and landed two gamers they’ve lengthy coveted.
As a part of an enormous three-team commerce with the White Sox and Cardinals, the Dodgers landed utilityman Tommy Edman and Minor League right-hander Oliver Gonzalez from St. Louis and right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech from the White Sox.
In change for each gamers, the Dodgers traded Miguel Vargas and prospects Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus, each of whom ranked amongst L.A.’s Prime 30 Prospects per MLB Pipeline, to the White Sox. Vargas had graduated from the prospect ranks, however was one of many Dodgers’ prime place prospects final season.
TRADE DETAILS
Cardinals obtain: RHP Erick Fedde, OF Tommy Pham, money issues
Dodgers obtain: INF/OF Tommy Edman, RHP Michael Kopech, RHP Oliver Gonzalez
White Sox obtain: INF/OF Miguel Vargas, INF prospect Jeral Perez (LAD No. 17 prospect), INF prospect Alexander Albertus (LAD No. 23 prospect), a participant to be named later or money issues
In a separate commerce afterward Monday, the Dodgers additionally acquired Amed Rosario from the Rays. Rosario returns for his second stint with Los Angeles, who dealt for him from the Guardians eventually yr’s Commerce Deadline. The Rays will obtain Triple-A RHP Michael Flynn in return.
Touchdown Edman and Kopech was a precedence for the Dodgers, as each gamers are anticipated to fill a direct want. Edman, who has not performed all season lengthy, is hopeful to be again quickly after a proper ankle sprain barely altered his rehab project final week.
Edman stated he was scheduled to play second base for the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate on Tuesday.
“I’m feeling good,” Edman stated Monday. “I’ve gotten a pair weeks of rehab beneath my belt. Ankle is feeling higher, and I’ll get re-evaluated once I get to L.A. and see the place we go from there.”
When wholesome, Edman will help the Dodgers patch issues up at shortstop whereas Mookie Betts and Miguel Rojas recuperate from accidents. As soon as Betts and/or Rojas return, Edman has the power to play all around the diamond and can see time at second base, third base and as a nook outfielder.
Through the offseason, the Dodgers reached out to St. Louis about probably buying the 2021 Gold Glove Award winner. Touchdown Edman has been a precedence for the Dodgers for months. They lastly received the California native on Monday.
Edman, nevertheless, has struggled to seek out consistency on the plate during the last 4 seasons. After a dominant rookie marketing campaign, Edman has not had an OPS over .725 in any of the final 4 seasons of his profession. It additionally stays to be seen how prepared he’s offensively after present process offseason proper wrist surgical procedure that has stored him out of the lineup the complete ‘24 marketing campaign. He’s beneath staff management by way of the top of subsequent season.
Kopech, then again, offers the Dodgers one other energy arm within the bullpen. The previous prime prospect made the transition to the bullpen in the beginning of the season and has benefited from the transfer, posting a 4.74 ERA this season however placing out 59 batters over 43 2/3 innings.
The 28-year-old ranks within the 99th percentile in fastball velocity and within the 89th percentile in anticipated batting common in opposition to. His whiff share can also be within the 86th percentile, all areas the Dodgers search for in a pitcher.
Over the previous few weeks, with the beginning pitching not producing the best way the Dodgers anticipated, the membership has leaned on their relievers closely. Including Kopech now offers the Dodgers a much-needed possibility who may defend them from any accidents over the subsequent two months.
After touchdown Edman and Kopech, the Dodgers will now flip their focus to the beginning pitching market, although it’s unclear who can be out there over the subsequent 24 hours. White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet has been a goal for weeks, however the asking worth is perhaps an excessive amount of for a staff to chew, particularly contemplating the left-hander’s reported claims that he is not going to pitch within the postseason until given a contract extension.
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has additionally been a sizzling subject of debate for the Dodgers, however it will take an amazing bundle of gamers and prospects to land the present favourite to win the American League Cy Younger Award, who’s beneath staff management by way of the 2026 season.