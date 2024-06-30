Michael J. Fox Talks ‘Mind Blowing’ Coldplay Glastonbury Performance

Michael J. Fox had a “f*cking thoughts blowing” time performing with Coldplay on the 2024 Glastonbury Competition on Saturday.

The actor and Parkinson’s activist performed guitar on the band’s hit “Repair You” in the course of the group’s headlining set on the UK music pageant final evening.

On Instagram Sunday, Fox thanked Coldplay’s workforce and bandmembers Chris Martin, Will Champion, Johnny Buckland and Man Berryman in addition to supervisor Phil Harvey.

“There’s a time for each band and a band for each time,” Fox wrote alongside a carousel of pictures, together with one with members of his workforce and him sitting in a wheelchair in entrance of an “optimism is a political act” signal. “That is @coldplay’s time.”

Fox additionally shared a photograph of an indication studying “Coldplay particular visitor” and a brief video of the band backstage.

Close to the tip of the “Repair You” efficiency, Martin praised Fox, saying, “The primary cause we’re in a band is due to watching Again to the Future,” wherein Fox’s Marty McFly performs guitar, memorably in the course of the film’s 1955 faculty dance scene. “So thanks to our hero without end and one of the vital wonderful folks on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox.”

Fox and Coldplay beforehand joined forces onstage at Metlife Stadium in 2016, with the 2 performing Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” which McFly performs in the course of the dance within the 1985 time-travel film.

At Glastonbury, throughout “Repair You,” Martin sang “Go, Johnny, go, go, go” a number of instances in reference to “Johnny B. Goode.”

Coldplay drew a star-studded viewers to their set, with Martin’s fiancee Dakota Johnson and Mission: Inconceivable stars Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg in addition to Gillian Anderson all noticed within the crowd.