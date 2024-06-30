Michael J. Fox Plays Guitar Performing With Coldplay at Glastonbury

Michael J. Fox made a shock look onstage with Coldplay in England.

The “Again to the Future” star joined the band on the finish of their set on the 2024 Glastonbury Pageant June 29.

Fox was launched by the band’s frontman Chris Martin as he began to improvise a tune with lyrics impressed by followers within the crowd in addition to the co-founder of the pageant, Michael Eavis.

Martin sang an ode to Fox subsequent, with the digital camera panning to Fox holding a guitar backstage as the gang goes wild for the actor.

“Oh here is one other legendary Michael,” Martin sang as he strummed his guitar. “One who simply completely rocks. Together with his Chuck Berry riff, and the way in which he punched Biff, girls and gentleman, please welcome Michael J. Fox.”

Chris Martin sang a cheeky ode to Michael J. Fox forward of his particular look on the Glastonbury stage. BBC

Fox jammed together with the band for a efficiency of their hit “Repair You.”

At one level throughout the tune, Martin joined Fox and sang beside him. As they constructed as much as the tune’s iconic bridge, Fox joined the remainder of the band, passionately strumming on the guitar and kicking his leg within the air on the beat drop.

On the finish of the efficiency, Martin took a second to precise his gratitude to Fox for becoming a member of them onstage, in addition to being their “hero.”

“Thanks a lot all people, and particularly, thanks to the principle purpose why we’re in a band, due to watching ‘Again to the Future,’” Martin stated. “So thanks to our hero eternally, and some of the superb folks on earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox. Thanks a lot, Michael.”

Chris Martin, Michael J. Fox and the remainder of the band placed on an electrical efficiency for the pageant crowd. BBC

Earlier this yr, Fox acquired one other heat welcome from the gang on the 2024 BAFTA Movie Awards in February.

When he got here out to announce the winner of finest movie, the five-time Emmy Award-winning actor was met with a standing ovation. The second got here only a few years after Fox introduced his retirement from performing in 2020 as a result of results of Parkinson’s illness.

Fox was recognized with young-onset Parkinson’s illness in 1991 when the actor was filming “Doc Hollywood” and developed a tremor in his pinky. He didn’t share his analysis with the general public till 1998.

Within the years that adopted his analysis, Fox continued to behave and appeared in roles on “Scrubs,” “The Good Spouse” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” After leaving the present “Spin Metropolis” in 2000 to give attention to advocacy work, he starred in his personal NBC comedy “The Michael J. Fox Present” in 2013.

His accolades additionally embrace an honorary Oscar. Fox was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award on the thirteenth Governors Awards in November 2022.

Fox acquired to inform his story and candidly share his firsthand expertise with Parkinson’s illness within the Might 2023 documentary “Nonetheless: A Michael J. Fox Film.” The film, which is offered to stream on Apple TV+, follows his rise to fame in addition to particulars about his preliminary analysis.