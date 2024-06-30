Michael J. Fox makes surprise guitar performance with Coldplay at the Glastonbury Festival

It was a blast from the previous as “Again to the Future” star Michael J. Fox joined Coldplay onstage for a shock efficiency on the Glastonbury Competition in Somerset, England.

The retired actor, 63, has been a loyal Parkinson’s illness activist since he was identified with the long-term neurodegenerative illness at age 29. Fox, who now makes use of a wheelchair, performed a guitar in his lap throughout “Humankind” and “Repair You.”

Fox had beforehand carried out “Johnny B. Goode” with Coldplay after the band introduced him out for one more shock look in New York in 2016.

The primary act to headline the Glastonbury music pageant for a fifth time, Coldplay revealed to the viewers Saturday that Fox had impressed the British rock band’s formation within the first place together with his efficiency as teenager Marty McFly within the iconic 1985 movie.

“The primary motive that we’re in a band is explanation for watching ‘Again to the Future,’” frontman Chris Martin stated in the course of the present. “So thanks to our hero without end, and probably the most wonderful folks on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox.”

Martin led the gang as they sang alongside to the band’s 2005 hit “Repair You,” throughout which he snuck in a reference to the film.

“Go, Johnny, go, go, go,” he sang in the course of the interlude, a callback to Fox’s McFly performing Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” at his mother and father’ highschool dance.

When introducing him to the viewers Saturday, Martin described Fox in a singsong voice as “one who simply completely rocks, together with his Chuck Berry riff and the way in which he punched Biff,” the trilogy’s major antagonist.

Earlier than retiring from performing in 2020, Fox’s decadeslong profession earned him 5 Emmy Awards, 4 Golden Globe Awards, two Display screen Actors Guild Awards and a Grammy Award.

He based the Michael J. Fox Basis in 2000 with the intention of discovering therapies and an eventual treatment for Parkinson’s illness.