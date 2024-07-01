Michael J. Fox joins Coldplay for surprise performance at Glastonbury Festival

Michael J. Fox is a star onscreen and on the stage!

The “Again to the Future” actor made a shock look at Glastonbury Pageant Saturday by becoming a member of Coldplay onstage in the course of the band’s set.

Michael J. Fox performs with Coldplay on the Glastonbury Pageant, June 29, 2024. BBC Music/YouTube

Fox, 63, who has been identified with Parkinson’s illness since 1991, was in his wheelchair onstage taking part in guitar in the course of the band’s efficiency of their hits, “Humandkind” and “Repair You.”

Following the efficiency, the band’s frontman Chris Martin gave Fox a candy shoutout, crediting the actor for being the inspiration behind the band’s music profession.

“The primary purpose why we’re in a band is due to watching ‘Again to the Future,'” the Martin stated. “So thanks to our hero eternally, some of the wonderful folks on earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox, thanks a lot Michael, our hero.”

Fox performed the function of teenager Marty McFly within the 1985 movie. Martin launched Fox to the Glastonbury viewers by referencing his character within the film.

“Together with his Chuck Berry riff and the way in which he punched Biff: girls and gents, please welcome Michael J. Fox,” Martin stated.

Fox retired from performing in 2020 as a result of development of his Parkinson’s illness.

He based The Michael J. Fox Basis in 2000 and the inspiration has since change into the biggest non-profit funder of Parkinson’s illness analysis on the planet and has funded greater than $1.5 billion of analysis initiatives, in response to the inspiration’s web site.

This is not the primary time Fox has joined the band for a efficiency, the actor and Coldplay teamed up in July 2016 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey when Coldplay carried out “Johnny B. Goode,” the Chuck Berry tune featured in “Again to the Future.”