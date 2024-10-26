Michael Cera, Emilia Jones to Star in New Running Man Movie

Michael Cera and Emilia Jones are lacing up their footwear for The Operating Man.

Each actors have closed offers to affix Glen Powell in Paramount’s adaptation of the Stephen King story that’s being directed by Edgar Wright. For Cera, the transfer reunites him with the filmmaker behind one among his beloved roles, that of romantic slacker Scott Pilgrim from 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Josh Brolin, Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding) and Lee Tempo are already on the decision sheet for the function that is because of shoot in London on the prime of subsequent 12 months.

King’s Operating Man, printed in 1982 and written underneath the pseudonym Richard Bachman, was set in 2025 in an America underneath a totalitarian regime that makes use of violent recreation exhibits to placate the disenfranchised plenty.

The novel centered on a determined man named Ben Richards, needing cash for his sick daughter, who joins the most well-liked present, The Operating Man, during which groups of killers search out contestants. The longer a contestant survives, the more cash that particular person makes. However as the sport present’s producers and killers will discover out, this determined man will break all the foundations and expose the present’s darkish secrets and techniques.

Jones will play a privileged lady blind to the oppression of the federal government reverse Powell’s Richards.

Cera will play a naïve insurgent who tries to assist the determined man.

Brolin, in the meantime, stars because the ruthless producer of the sport present, O’Brian will play one of many contestants on the present, and Tempo is enjoying the brutal chief hunter monitoring down Powell’s character.

Paramount is releasing the movie on Nov. 21, 2025. Simon Kinberg, Nira Park and Wright are producing.

Final 12 months, Cera reprised his Pilgrim character in Netflix’s well-regarded animated present Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The actor had a scene-stealing cameo in Barbie and co-stars reverse Amy Schumer in Hulu dramedy Life & Beth.

Jones, who was one of many stars of Netflix’s Locke & Key collection, has spent the time since CODA’s Oscar wins starring in a number of indies, amongst them 2023’s Cat Individual, directed by Susanna Fogel, and Winner, during which she portrayed former US Air Power workplace Actuality Winner.

