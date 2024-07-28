Michael C. Hall To Star In Revival ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ On Showtime

HOLLYWOOD, CA – Michael C. Corridor arrives on the Showtime Celebrates 8 Seasons Of “Dexter” at Milk … [+] Studios on June 15, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Picture by Frazer Harrison/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

It appears to be like like he isn’t useless in spite of everything.

Michael C. Corridor will reprise his position as serial killer Dexter Morgan within the upcoming revival, Dexter: Resurrection, on Showtime. The information of Corridor’s surprising casting was introduced throughout the present’s San Diego Comedian-Con panel on Friday.

“It’s fairly heady. It’s so gratifying,” Corridor mentioned of returning to the franchise for the prequel. “I can’t wait to observe this present. I’m on the within to a sure diploma and I’ve a way of what’s coming however I’m actually excited. I’ve spent a lot time with this character and to return and have all of the imaginative blanks stuffed in goes to be nice.”

Once we final noticed Dexter Morgan he was shot useless by his son Harrison within the finale of the restricted sequence Dexter: New Blood, which aired in January 2022. It stays to be seen how he’ll return.

Dexter premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons with Corridor within the titular position. Dexter: New Blood, which was set 10 years after the conclusion of the unique, opened in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to have the sensible Michael C. Corridor reprise his iconic position as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most profitable sequence ever,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount World co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Leisure Studios, mentioned in a press release. “Whereas Dexter: Resurrection will enchantment to the tens of hundreds of thousands of longtime followers, Dexter: Unique Sin will introduce an entire new technology of viewers into this iconic sequence by ranging from the start, which is bound to fulfill current audiences as properly.”

Corridor can even narrate because the interior voice of Dexter within the upcoming prequel sequence Dexter: Unique Sin.