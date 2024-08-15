Michael C. Hall Thinks Dexter Prequel Will Help Him Ahead of His Return

Michael C. Corridor is thrilled to mould his efficiency as Dexter across the upcoming prequel collection, Dexter: Authentic Sin.

“The scripts they’ve executed are improbable,” Corridor, 53, advised Leisure Weekly in an interview revealed on Wednesday, August 14. “I can’t wait, like as a fan, to observe it, and as an actor, to spend time seeing actual footage of issues that I’ve type of tried to think about for myself once I think about what Dexter’s early days [were like].”

Corridor performed the titular function of the fictional serial killer from 2006 to 2013. Authentic Sin is about in 1991 and is concentrated on Dexter’s (Patrick Gibson) transition from scholar to avenging serial killer (and member of the Miami Metro Police Division).

With assist from his father, Harry (Christian Slater), Dexter will start his search to search out and kill individuals who he believes needs to be eradicated from society. Along with Gibson, 29, and Slater, 54, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson spherical out the solid.

Corridor is happy to have extra of a reference for his character, including, “Now I’m going to have this technicolor model of his reminiscences to confer with.”

Corridor stated the collection will assist information him as he reprises the function in Dexter: Resurrection.

“I feel it should assist inform my expertise of no matter comes subsequent within the different collection, which I can solely converse vaguely about at this level,” Corridor stated about his return to the franchise. “It’s fairly heady. It’s so gratifying.”

It’s not the primary time that Dexter has returned to our screens since 2013. After the OG collection earned a number of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, a derivative titled New Blood was launched in 2021 however ended one yr later. It stays unclear how Corridor will star as Dexter on one other present since his character has died — a number of instances over.

“I’m on the within to a sure diploma and I’ve a way of what’s coming however I’m actually excited,” Corridor shared whereas talking with EW about the way forward for the Dexter universe. “I’ve spent a lot time with this character and to return and have all of the imaginative blanks stuffed in goes to be nice.”

Dexter: Authentic Sin is about to premiere on Paramount+ in December. Dexter: Resurrection will debut in summer season 2025.