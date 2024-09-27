Micah Parsons suffered high ankle sprain in Cowboys’ win; Demarcus Lawrence (foot) out weeks

Parsons initially exited the Week 4 sport early within the second quarter, however returned to the motion. He performed his remaining snap of the night time late within the fourth quarter earlier than leaving with the damage. Lawrence, in the meantime, performed into the early portion of the third quarter earlier than his night time ended.

The Cowboys have had a tumultuous season on the defensive facet of the ball, dominating Cleveland to open the season earlier than surrendering 72 mixed factors in consecutive losses. They entered Week 4 ranked within the backside 5 within the NFL in scoring and whole protection, however managed to publish improved totals and performed effectively sufficient to maintain New York out of the tip zone completely Thursday night time.