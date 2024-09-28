Miami vs. Virginia Tech prediction, odds, line: 2024 college football Week 5 picks from proven model

Virginia Tech is 5-8 over its final 13 matchups in opposition to Miami, however greater than half of these Hokies victories got here on the highway as they return to Miami’s Onerous Rock Stadium to tackle No. 7 Miami (4-0) on Friday evening. Virginia Tech (2-2) has gained two of the final 5 conferences at Miami on this ACC contest coming into the Week 5 school soccer schedule. Can Miami put collectively a dominant exhibiting on its residence subject for Virginia Tech vs. Miami within the 2024 school soccer season, or will Virginia Tech but once more show to not be intimidated by taking part in in an NFL stadium and exit with an upset victory?

Miami vs. Virginia Tech will kick off from Onerous Rock Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are 17.5-point favorites within the newest Virginia Tech vs. Miami odds, in accordance with the SportsLine consensus, with an over/beneath at 54. This would be the first time all season Virginia Tech can be an underdog, so how ought to that have an effect on any Miami vs. Virginia Tech bets? Earlier than making any Virginia Tech vs. Miami picks, take a look at the school soccer predictions from the SportsLine Projection Mannequin.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech unfold: Miami -17.5

Miami vs. Virginia Tech over/beneath: 54 factors

Miami vs. Virginia Tech cash line: Miami -901, Virginia Tech +585

MIA: The Hurricanes are 2-1 ATS when favored by greater than 16 factors this season

VT: The Hokies went 8-5 ATS final season, tied for the second-best cowl share within the ACC

Why you need to again Miami

The Hurricanes have scored at the very least 50 factors in three straight video games and are coming off a 50-15 victory over South Florida in a sport they had been favored by 16.5 factors. They’re additionally permitting simply eight factors per sport over that span. The Hurricanes opened the season as 2.5-point favorites on the highway in opposition to Florida earlier than a 41-17 victory the place they outgained the Gators, 529-261. Miami ranks ninth in scoring protection, permitting 10.7 factors per sport, whereas permitting the Tenth-fewest yards per play (3.9) in school soccer.

Cam Ward has change into a direct family title amongst school soccer followers because the Washington State switch enters the Week 5 school soccer season with the bottom odds of successful the Heisman Trophy. Ward has handed for at the very least 300 yards in all 4 video games whereas finishing 72.4% of passes for 1,439 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions. He is thrown for the second-most yards in school soccer with probably the most passing touchdowns to steer the No. 2 scoring offense. Miami is 3-1 ATS this season and with how dominant Ward has been this season, a victory by at the very least 20 factors appears achievable in opposition to any crew within the nation.

Why you need to again Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is 1-1 on the highway this season and lined the unfold in its final highway contest in a 37-17 win at Previous Dominion on Sept. 14. The Hokies outscored Previous Dominion, 23-7, within the second half, together with 17-7 within the fourth quarter. Virginia Tech had an opportunity to drag off a comeback victory final week after scoring the primary 14 factors within the fourth quarter however a 24-yard subject aim by Rutgers with 1:56 left within the fourth quarter with the rating tied at 23 proved to be the distinction maker. Virginia Tech has outscored its opponents within the fourth quarter in all 4 video games this season, the Hokies simply want a faster begin to match their ending totals.

Senior working again Bhayshul Tuten has averaged at the very least 5 yards a carry in all 4 of his school seasons and he enters Friday averaging 5.8 yards per rush with 391 speeding yards and 7 touchdowns over 4 video games. He has practically matched his scoring complete from his first season with Virginia Tech final season when he had 10 touchdowns following speeding for 13 scores at North Carolina A&T, an FCS program, the 12 months earlier than. Miami can rating in a rush, so Virginia Tech's greatest technique could also be protecting them off the sector as a lot as potential.

