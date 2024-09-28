Miami survives as refs overturn Virginia Tech’s Hail Mary TD

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami and Virginia Tech took turns celebrating a victory Friday night time after a wild remaining play that left anger and heartbreak for one staff and wild jubilation for the opposite. There might be just one winner, in fact.

Although Miami’s Isaiah Horton emerged from a tangle of seven Miami and Virginia Tech gamers at the back of the tip zone, officers dominated that Virginia Tech receiver Da’Quan Felton had come down with the ball earlier than it was wrestled away from him.

Landing, Virginia Tech.

The Hokies then ran onto the sector in celebration, helmets raised excessive, believing that they had gained the sport on a 30-yard Hail Mary heave into the tip zone from Kyron Drones. Each groups milled on the sector, Virginia Tech believing it had gained, Miami incredulous over the decision.

Confusion reigned. Head referee Jerry Magallanes ordered them again to their respective sidelines, and a replay overview started.

Virginia Tech felt assured the decision on the sector would stand; Miami felt assured the replay officers would name the go incomplete. At the very least six minutes handed, an interminable wait that Miami coach Mario Cristobal described as “legal responsibility points that include that, with the cardiac situation of everyone on the sideline.”

Magallanes obtained on the mic and introduced the landing name on the sector had been overturned, permitting the Hurricanes to have fun a 38-34 victory.

In an announcement issued two hours after the sport ended, the ACC mentioned, “Through the overview strategy of the final play of the Virginia Tech at Miami recreation, it was decided that the free ball was touched by a Miami participant whereas he was out of bounds, which makes it an incomplete go and instantly ends the play.”

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry, visibly upset, mentioned afterward, “The best way the sport ended, I hope they obtained that decision proper. To take that, to overturn it and take it from our children, our coaches, our followers, I hope they obtained it proper.”

After the play ended, Pry mentioned he ran over to the officers and requested, “How did you rule it?”

“He mentioned, ‘Landing,'” Pry mentioned. “Usually, whenever you have a look at one thing that lengthy, it doesn’t get overturned. I did not assume there was sufficient proof to overturn it. So, like I mentioned, I hope they obtained it proper.”

The ending capped a four-hour recreation that featured extra Cam Ward magic, a stuffed pretend area purpose try, an Xavier Restrepo fourth-down catch whereas on his again, Bhayshul Tuten working roughshod over the Miami protection and Drones almost keen his staff to victory.

Miami overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit — their largest of the season — to maneuver to 5-0 for the primary time since 2017. Virginia Tech, in the meantime, dropped its third one-score recreation this season. Within the aftermath, each coaches addressed an ending so wild, it appeared exhausting to grasp an hour later.

“I noticed an incomplete go. That is all I can say,” Cristobal mentioned.

When requested later what his feelings have been like ready for replay to make a ruling, Cristobal mentioned, “It is wild. [In] school soccer, you are by no means all the best way clear and simple to win a recreation, you are by no means all the best way out of it. It simply retains going. We did discuss it, that you do not go away a recreation like this within the fingers of the officers since you is likely to be disillusioned. On the finish of the day, we simply discovered a strategy to win.”

Whereas Miami gamers went by means of numerous levels of emotion ready for the ultimate choice from the officers, Virginia Tech was left with overwhelming disappointment within the end result. The Hokies led 34-31 with 8:40 left. However a fast three-and-out gave the ball again to Miami.

Although Ward had three turnovers within the recreation — two interceptions and one fumble — he was a wizard on what turned out to be the successful drive. On fourth-and-3 from the Virginia Tech 50, Ward went to Restrepo, who slipped and fell however nonetheless made the catch. He threw one other third-down completion to Horton earlier than his greatest play of the sport.

On first-and-10 from the Virginia Tech 27, Virginia Tech defensive finish Keyshawn Burgos had Ward in his grasp, however Ward slipped away. Then Kaleb Spencer tried to take him down. Ward thought shortly and flipped the ball to a ready Riley Williams, who ran to the 2-yard line, stiff-arming an approaching Keli Lawson within the course of. Ward mentioned he all the time tells Williams in conditions like that to not block however to attend for a potential outlet go.

A play later, Ward threw a 1-yard landing go to Horton to provide Miami the lead with 1:57 left. Drones then started working, marching Virginia Tech down the sector. With 8 seconds left, he scrambled to the Miami 30-yard line, leaving 3 seconds for one remaining play. Virginia Tech despatched Felton, Jaylin Lane and Stephen Gosnell to the tip zone; Miami had Horton, Mishael Powell, Jadais Richard and D’Yoni Hill. All of them jumped for the ball on the identical time. Felton got here down with it, however he, Lane and Horton all seemed to be out of bounds, and the ball seemed to be transferring on replay. Miami gamers concerned within the play informed their teammates it was an incomplete go. “I believed it was going to be overturned simply because everyone was out of bounds,” Ward mentioned.

However as a result of the play was referred to as a landing on the sector, Virginia Tech felt that was sufficient to win. “I do not know the way that decision will get overturned,” Drones mentioned. “In all probability as a result of we performed right here.”

Pry mentioned it was exhausting to seek out the phrases to inform his staff within the locker room afterward.

“They’re hurting. That is why I mentioned I hope they obtained it proper,” Pry mentioned. “I can inform them I am proud, and I did, however that ain’t serving to them proper now.”