Miami QB Carson Beck Speaks Out About Split from Hanna Cavinder for First Time, Reveals They Haven’t Talked Since

NEED TO KNOW

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck addressed his breakup with influencer Hanna Cavinder for the first time in a new interview with ESPN

Beck revealed he hasn’t spoken to Cavinder since their split and said, “It’s been difficult”

The quarterback advised, “Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true” regarding rumors and speculation

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has broken his silence on his split with basketball player and influencer Hanna Cavinder.

In a new ESPN profile detailing his recovery from a season-ending elbow injury last December, the 22-year-old quarterback addressed his breakup with Cavinder, 24, who announced the end of their relationship on social media in April.

“You make mistakes as a person, but it sucks that you have to go through something like that with someone that you care about, and now it’s all over the Internet,” Beck told ESPN.

Rumors quickly swirled around why the couple called it quits, and their social media posts were thoroughly dissected and analyzed, though neither Beck nor Cavinder detailed the reason publicly.

“Half of what you see in the media is true. Half of what you see is not true. So, people pick their side of the story and run with it. The people that know the truth know the truth,” he told ESPN.

Megan Briggs/Getty Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder on Jan. 30, 2025 in Miami

Beck admitted, “It’s been difficult” in the months since, and revealed he has not spoken to Cavinder since their split.

Reflecting on the major changes he’s experienced over the last year, Beck said he’s learned a lot about himself. “I’ve been able to connect to myself more, and find who I am, and really do some soul searching,” he told the outlet.

“It’s hard to say that I’m thankful for it all, but I am because I wouldn’t be the person that I am today without all of these things that have happened,” Beck added.

Beck started dating Cavinder, a massively popular college basketball star and influencer alongside her twin Haley, in July 2024.

In March, the former couple sparked breakup rumors after Cavinder wiped all trace of Beck from her Instagram profile and unfollowed his account. Fans quickly took notice of the changes and Beck set his formerly public Instagram profile to private.

That same day, Haley shared a cryptic message on TikTok that fueled her twin’s breakup rumors.

“If your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that’s really important in your life and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister,” Haley said. “It’s not my story to tell, but yeah. I know there’s a lot of speculation and I see someone in my life that’s hurting and I don’t think it’s okay to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut.”

Read the original article on People