Miami Freestyle Legend Stevie B Signs With UAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Common Points of interest Company introduced the signing of multi-platinum recording artist Stevie B for unique illustration within the casinos, festivals, and festivals market.

A pioneer of the freestyle motion in 80s and early 90s Miami, Stevie B made his debut in 1988 along with his album “Occasion Your Physique,” which included the breakout title observe “Spring Love” earlier than happening to launch thee RIAA Platinum albums.

In all, he’s launched 13 high 40 singles, together with the 1990 number-one Billboard Sizzling 100 hit “As a result of I Love You (The Postman Track)” which spent 4 weeks on the Billboard Sizzling 100.

At UAA, Stevie Be might be represented by Joel Brandes and Chase Edwards.

“It’s an honor to have the chance to work with Stevie B, the king of freestyle, who can be acknowledged for his contributions to bounce, R&B, pop, and digital music,” Brandes said.