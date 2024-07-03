Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: FB Alec Ingold

The Miami Dolphins are a part of a bunch of NFL groups that also roster a “fullback,” with Alec Ingold an vital piece of Mike McDaniel’s offense. Ingold was delivered to Miami as an important fixture in McDaniel’s system, particularly for his blocking prowess.
He can even assist when his quantity is named within the passing recreation along with his 75.7% profession catch charge. He has 56 profession receptions on 74 targets for 463 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Undrafted in 2019, Ingold spent three seasons with the Raiders franchise, with one 12 months in Oakland and two in Las Vegas. He has not had many working alternatives throughout his 5 NFL seasons, solely dashing 23 makes an attempt for 30 yards, however he does have one landing on the bottom.
Holland is the newest participant featured in our collection inspecting gamers on the Dolphins’ roster heading into coaching camp. We glance again at their 2023 season, how they joined the group, their contract standing, and their outlook for 2024.
Peak: 6-1
Weight: 232 lbs.
Exp.: 6 Years
Faculty: Wisconsin
How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Las Vegas), 2022
The Miami Dolphins had a league-leading working assault from a per-rush standpoint at 5.1 a carry final season. Ingold had a bit to do with that along with his means to create openings on the line of scrimmage and get out in area to assist on the second stage.
He additionally was focused 16 occasions final season, reeling in 13 receptions for 119 yards and creating 5 first downs. He wasn’t an element as a ball service, however the working again room as a bunch actually might thank Ingold for blocks that often go unheralded.
His work final season earned him an AFC Professional Bowl honor, the primary of his profession. Ingold is a vital veteran voice for Miami and was a 2023 group captain.
Ingold and Miami agreed to a three-year, $12.20 million extension in 2023, which included a $3 million signing bonus with $4.08 million assured. The contract carried a median annual wage of $4.06 million.
In 2024, Ingold’s base wage will probably be $1.12 million, and a restructure bonus of $2.07 million, carrying a cap hit of $3.13 million with a useless cap worth of $4.32 million, per spotrac.com.
In March, the Dolphins transformed $2.07 million of his 2024 wage right into a signing bonus whereas including two void years, which cleared $1.66 million of cap area.
Ingold has zero competitors for his job as he enters his third coaching camp for Miami and McDaniel. He joins a backfield that set the franchise report in per-rush, breaking the 5.0 mark set of 1971.
He’ll proceed to assist arrange veteran Raheem Mostert, who broke Miami’s single-season landing data final 12 months with 18 dashing and 21 whole.
Rookie De’Von Achane additionally had a terrific season, averaging 7.8 yards per carry, a mark that was each an NFL single-season report (minimal 100 carries) and above the earlier record-holder, former Miami Dolphins standout Mercury Morris.
Ingold will even work with tight ends within the passing recreation. His 81.3% catch charge from final season provides to his blocking means as an emergency security internet for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: RB De’Von Achane
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: TE Tanner Conner
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: OL Lester Cotton
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: WR River Cracraft
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: OL Jack Driscoll
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: OL Liam Eichenberg
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: WR Erik Ezukanma
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: TE Jody Fortson
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: CB Kendall Fuller
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: DT Neville Gallimore
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: DT Da’Shawn Hand
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: DT Jonathan Harris
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: TE Julian Hill
— Dolphins Coaching Camp Preview: S Jevon Holland