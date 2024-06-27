Mexico vs. Venezuela prediction, odds, start time: 2024 Copa America picks, June 26 bets by soccer expert

Groups seeking to keep unbeaten in Copa America 2024 face off in a Group B match when Venezuela meets Mexico on Wednesday. Venezuela opened the match with a 2-1 win over Ecuador, whereas Mexico defeated Jamaica 1-0. This would be the first assembly between the edges since 2019, a 3-1 win by El Tri. Venezuela are 3-3-4 of their final 10 matches however are unbeaten of their previous 5 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Mexico are 5-4-1 of their final 10 matches, however might be with out captain Edson Alvarez, who injured his hamstring in Saturday’s win over Jamaica.

Kickoff is about for 9 p.m. ET. Mexico are listed because the +100 favorites (threat $100 to win $100) in its newest Venezuela vs. Mexico odds, with Venezuela the +310 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/beneath for whole targets scored is 2.5.

Venezuela vs. Mexico over/beneath: 2.5 targets

Venezuela vs. Mexico cash line: Mexico +100, Draw +220, Venezuela +310

VEN: Venezuela have outscored their opposition 13-8 because the starting of 2023

MEX: El Tri holds a 2-1-2 edge of their final 5 matches in opposition to Venezuela

The lack of Alvarez will certainly harm El Tri’s offense, however the squad boasts a proficient roster. Amongst those that might come to the forefront is ahead Santiago Gimenez. The 23-year-old joined the nationwide crew in 2021 and has registered 4 targets in 27 appearances. He took two photographs, together with one on course, in Saturday’s win. In 30 appearances for Feyenoord this previous season, he scored 23 targets. He has 38 targets in league play in 62 matches over the previous two years.

Midfielder Orbelin Pineda has been a member of the Mexican nationwide crew since 2016 and has appeared in 70 matches. In that point, he has scored 10 targets, together with one this 12 months in a 3-0 win over Panama in the course of the 2024 CONCACAF Nation League Finals in March. Pineda has performed for AEK Athens in Tremendous League Greece the previous two seasons. On mortgage from Celta of La Liga in Spain, he scored 9 targets in 36 appearances for AEK Athens in 2022-2023. He had three targets in 33 matches this previous 12 months.

Venezuela has an excellent mixture of youth and veteran management, together with vice-captain Salomon Rondon. The 34-year-old has performed in 105 matches for his nationwide crew since making his first look in 2008 and has scored a team-high 41 targets. He scored seven occasions in 10 matches in 2022 and added three in 10 matches in 2023. He performs professionally in Liga MX for Pachuca, scoring 10 targets in 21 appearances in 2023-2024.

Midfielder Darwin Machis has supplied offense for Venezuela, scoring 11 occasions in 46 appearances since becoming a member of the nationwide crew in 2011. He scored Venezuela's aim in a 1-1 draw with Italy in March in a world pleasant. He has performed professionally in his house nation, Mexico, and Spain since turning professional in 2011. In 365 profession matches, he has registered 83 targets.

