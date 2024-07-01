Mexico vs. Ecuador prediction, odds, line, start time: 2024 Copa America picks, June 30 bets by soccer insider

A pivotal match is about to unfold on Sunday when Mexico battles Ecuador in Group B motion at Copa America 2024. The winner of this match will safe their spot within the knockout stage. A draw will see Ecuador advance to the quarterfinals because of their superior aim differential. These two groups performed to a 0-0 attract a world pleasant on June 5, 2022.

Kickoff is about for 8 p.m. ET. Mexico are +175 favorites (danger $100 to win $175) within the newest Mexico vs. Ecuador odds, whereas Ecuador are +180 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +200 and the over/underneath for complete targets scored is 2.5. Earlier than locking in any Ecuador vs. Mexico picks, it’s worthwhile to take a look at what SportsLine soccer professional Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer participant and has been SportsLine’s high soccer editor since 2017. He has adopted soccer carefully for for much longer and components in managerial ways, projected lineups and previous performances to take advantage of knowledgeable choices attainable.

Sutton completed the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 16-7 file (+8.93 items) on SportsLine’s UCL decide sheet and is 25-20-2 (+3.20) in 2023-24. He additionally completed 2022 as SportsLine’s No. 1 soccer professional with a 165-130-2 mark, returning almost $2,200 for $100 gamers and is 139-136-5 for the reason that 2022 World Cup.

Now, Sutton has taken a detailed take a look at the Mexico vs. Ecuador match and locked in his 2024 Copa America picks. Listed here are the betting traces and developments for Ecuador vs. Mexico:

Mexico vs. Ecuador cash line: Ecuador +180, Mexico +175, Draw +200

Mexico vs. Ecuador over/underneath: 2.5 targets

Mexico vs. Ecuador unfold: Mexico -0.5 (+175)

MEX: Mexico are seventh within the Copa America in aim differential

ECU: Ecuador are second within the Copa America offensively

Why it’s best to again Mexico

Mexico have not performed to the extent they anticipated on this event. They now want a win to advance and shall be popping out aggressive on this matchup. El Tri will want each side of the ball to be efficient and defender Gerardo Arteaga can play a serious function.

The 25-year-old has good consciousness and has scored one aim in two matches in 2024 Copa America. Midfielder Luis Romo favors his proper foot and is an efficient playmaker. The 29-year-old has compiled one help however hasn't scored on 4 complete pictures. Ahead Julián Guiñones is one other participant able to giving a lift as a scorer. Within the final two seasons with Membership América, Guiñones had 18 targets and 7 assists.

Why it’s best to again Ecuador

Kendry Paez is an attacking power from the midfield for Ecuador. He’s very assertive with the ball and makes use of his burst of velocity to get previous defenders. He is scored one aim on eight complete pictures within the first two video games of the event. His athleticism and quickness all the time make him an issue for defenses.

Midfielder Alan Minda is one other younger and athletic influence participant for Ecuadorians. Minda has spectacular higher physique power to wall off opponents, whereas additionally having good dribble strikes to interrupt down defenders. Within the 2023-24 season for Cerc Brugge KSV, Minda completed with seven targets in 18 begins.

