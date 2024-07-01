Mexico vs. Ecuador highlights: Mexico eliminated from Copa América with scoreless draw

Mexico dominated possession in a must-win sport towards Ecuador within the Copa América Group B finale Sunday, however finally couldn’t discover the again of the online and needed to accept a scoreless draw — and elimination — in entrance of a pleasant crowd at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Ecuador advances to face defending champion and Group A winner Argentina within the quarterfinals because the Group B runner-up, whereas El Tri now faces huge questions simply two years faraway from the 2026 FIFA Males’s World Cup which Mexico co-hosts with the US and Canada.

Try full match highlights beneath!

Dwell Protection for this has ended

9:59a ET

One other near-handball

9:49a ET

Mexico nonetheless cannot discover wanted purpose

9:39a ET

Mexico knocking on the door!

9:23a ET

Was this a penalty?

8:28a ET

Chippy, back-and-forth sport

8:14a ET

No handball test?

Dwell Protection for this started on 7:52p ET

