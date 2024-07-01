Mexico eliminated from Copa America as Ecuador earns spot in quarterfinals after 0-0 draw

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mexico was eradicated from the Copa America after a 0-0 draw towards Ecuador, which superior to the quarterfinals Sunday evening after avoiding a penalty in stoppage time because of a VAR overview.

Mexico was initially awarded a penalty kick by referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca when Ecuador’s Félix Torres took down Mexican ahead Guillermo Martínez within the penalty field. VAR rescinded the penalty as a result of Torres touched the ball and Mexico was awarded a nook kick, sending in a refrain of boos raining down from the Mexican followers at State Farm Stadium.

“I don’t like to speak about our referee. It’s what it’s and I imagine we’ve got extra prospects now that we’ve got VAR,” Mexico coach Jaime Lozano mentioned. “After an early exit, I don’t need to discuss in regards to the referee.”

Ecuador weathered a second-half push by Mexico in entrance of 62,656 principally pro-Mexico followers to complete second in Group B behind Venezuela. Ecuador and Mexico completed stage on 4 factors from three video games however Ecuador superior because of a greater objective differential and can face Group A winner Argentina within the quarterfinals Thursday in Houston.

“Enjoying towards Argentina in our expertise is a really robust group as a result of they’ve the world’s greatest gamers, they play in the very best leagues at a excessive stage,” Ecuador coach Félix Sánchez mentioned by way of an interpreter. “They’re very versatile, have been taking part in collectively for a very long time with the identical coach and so they nonetheless have numerous ambition.”

Mexico didn’t get out of the group stage for the fourth time in its final 5 Copa America appearances, which may put Lozano’s job in jeopardy.

El Tri was eradicated within the first spherical of the World Cup for the primary time since 1978 in Qatar two years in the past and misplaced to the US in CONCACAF Nations League ultimate in March.

Mexico had one objective on 57 photographs in three Copa America video games.

“There have been many gamers who had by no means performed in a match like this, which is immediately under the World Cup,” Lozano mentioned. “Different gamers (who performed) within the Cup didn’t have the outcomes of different video games. However I imagine the group has grown in lots of facets. The choice is less than me.”

Mexico wanted a win to advance after shedding 1-0 to Venezuela on a penalty kick within the 57th minute and beating Jamaica 1-0 within the match opener.

Ecuador, forward 4-1 in objective differential, solely wanted a draw to succeed in the quarterfinals following a 3-1 win over Jamaica and a 2-1 loss to group chief Venezuela.

Mexico had a slight benefit in possession the primary half (54%) and took seven photographs, however continued its struggles with effectivity.

El Tri didn’t have a shot on objective and its greatest scoring likelihood got here within the ultimate minutes of the half, when Santiago Giménez despatched a header over the crossbar.

Ecuador had the very best likelihood of the half within the nineteenth minute, when Kendry Paez’s shot to the close to publish on free kick pressured Julio González to make a save.

“We’ve mentioned when there was a cross backward, we must always attempt to transfer forward however they have been attempting to press with two or three gamers,” Sánchez mentioned. We created two or three counter assaults, however in fútbol in the present day you must be good in each part.”

Mexico started ramping up the stress early within the second half, creating extra scoring alternatives.

El Tri and its followers have been irate when Toca didn’t name a foul after Torres took down Gerardo Arteaga within the penalty field, however the non-call was upheld on VAR. Giménez despatched one other header over the crossbar on the following nook kick.

Julián Quiñones had Mexico’s greatest likelihood a couple of minutes later, rifling a shot from simply contained in the field that Alexander Domínguez sprawled out to knock away. Giménez’s shot on the rebound hit the surface of the objective.

Mexico continued to stress Ecuador and thought it had a possible tournament-saving penalty shot, solely to have it taken away.

