Mexico eliminated from Copa America after 0-0 Ecuador draw – NBC Los Angeles

Mexico is out.

El Tri on Sunday drew to Ecuador 0-0 within the last sport of Group B, solidifying their third-place standing which won’t be sufficient to advance into the Copa America knockout levels.

Mexico dominated a lot of the sport versus Ecuador, with the latter largely taking part in on the counter with 34-year-old Enner Valencia serving as the primary transition outlet.

Nonetheless, Valencia could not do a lot totally on his personal whereas El Tri dominated the stat sheet with out the outcomes to indicate for it.

El Tri managed 0.85 anticipated objectives, through FotMob, with 19 complete pictures and 4 huge probabilities missed. Ecuador, for comparability’s sake, had simply 0.42 anticipated objectives on 9 complete pictures and no huge probabilities.

Mexico had a last-second penalty shout when Guillermo Martinez fell within the field, but it surely was overturned as Felix Torres obtained all ball on his deal with try.

With the outcome, Mexico fell to 1-1-1 within the group stage. It beat Jamaica within the group-stage opener however misplaced to Venezuela within the second sport.

Venezuela topped the group thanks to 3 consecutive wins, whereas Ecuador completed in second with the identical report as Mexico but it surely superior on account of superior objective distinction (plus-one to zero).

Ecuador will now play Lionel Messi and the defending champions Argentina within the quarterfinal on Thursday, July 4. Venezuela will meet Canada.

Mexico will now once more need to return to the drafting board after not advancing previous the 2022 World Cup group stage, both.

However El Tri will not be the primary main exit within the event. The U.S. males’s nationwide workforce might observe swimsuit Monday but when it can not get a outcome in opposition to Uruguay, which can as a substitute see Panama advance.