Mexico City taxis keep the iconic Volkswagen Beetle alive

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Janette Navarro’s 1996 Volkswagen Beetle roars because it barrels up a steep hill overlooking concrete homes stacked like containers on the outskirts of Mexico Metropolis.

She presses her foot on the pedal, passes a lime inexperienced Beetle like hers, then one marked with purple and yellow, then one other painted a vivid sea blue.

“No different automotive will get up right here,” she mentioned. “Simply the vocho.”

The Volkswagen Beetle, or “vocho” because it’s identified in Mexico, might have been born in Germany, however on this hilly neighborhood on the fringes of Mexico Metropolis, there’s little doubt about it: The “Bug” is king.

The Beetle has an extended historical past within the nation’s sprawling capital. The old-school fashions like these — as soon as pushed as taxis — used to dot metropolis blocks because the quirky look captured the fascination of many around the globe. It was lengthy often called “the folks’s automotive.”

However after manufacturing of older fashions halted in Mexico in 2003, and the newer variations in 2019, the Bug inhabitants is dwindling within the metro space of 23 million folks. However within the northern neighborhood of Cuautepec, basic Beetles nonetheless line the streets — a lot in order that the world has been nicknamed “Vocholandia.”

Taxi drivers like Navarro say they proceed to make use of the vochos as a result of the vehicles are cheap and the engine situated at the back of the automobile offers it extra energy to climb the neighborhood’s steep hills.

Navarro started driving Beetles for work eight years in the past as a strategy to feed her three youngsters and put them by way of faculty.

“Once they ask me what I do for work, I say proudly that I’m a vochera (a vocho driver),” Navarro mentioned a day earlier than the Worldwide Day of the VW Beetle on Saturday. “This work retains me afloat … It’s my adoration, my love.”

Whereas a number of the older vehicles wobble alongside, paint lengthy light after years of wear and tear and tear, different drivers gown their vehicles up, holding them in high form.

One driver has named his vivid blue automotive “Gualupita” after his spouse, Guadalupe, and adorns the underside with aluminum flames blasting out from a VW brand. One other painted their VW pink and white, sticking pink cat eyes on the entrance headlights.

Taxi rank supervisor Rafael Ortega helps passengers right into a Volkswagen Beetle within the Cuautepec neighborhood of Mexico Metropolis, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Picture/Aurea Del Rosario)

The brilliant blue Volkswagen Beetle owned by taxi driver Claudio Garcia that he named “Gualupita” after his spouse, sits parked within the Cuautepec neighborhood of Mexico Metropolis, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Picture/Aurea Del Rosario) The brilliant blue Volkswagen Beetle owned by taxi driver Claudio Garcia that he named “Gualupita” after his spouse, sports activities a customized side-view mirror, within the Cuautepec neighborhood of Mexico Metropolis, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Picture/Aurea Del Rosario)

Mechanics within the space, although, say driving vochos is a dying custom. David Enojosa, a automotive mechanic, mentioned his household’s small automotive store within the metropolis used to promote components and do upkeep totally on Beetles. However since Volkswagen halted manufacturing 5 years in the past, components have been more durable to return by.

“With the present development, it should disappear in two or three years,” Enojosa mentioned, his palms blackened by automotive grease. “Earlier than we had too many components for vochos, now there aren’t sufficient … In order that they need to search for components in restore retailers or junkyards.”

As he spoke, a buyer walked up carrying a worn down bolt, searching for a substitute for his Volkswagen’s clutch.

The client, Jesús Becerra, was in luck: Enojosa strolled out of his store holding a shiny new bolt.

Much less fortunate drivers need to do laps across the neighborhood searching for sure components. Much more vehicles fall into disrepair and don’t move emissions inspections.

However Becerra is amongst those that believed that the vochos will endure in his neighborhood.

“You adapt them, you discover a strategy to make it hold working,” he mentioned. “You say, ‘We’re going to do that, repair it and let’s go.’”

Taxi driver Claudio Garcia sits inside his Volkswagen Beetle he has named “Gualupita” after his spouse, within the Cuautepec neighborhood of Mexico Metropolis, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Picture/Aurea Del Rosario)

Others like Joaquín Peréz say persevering with to drive his 1991 white, Herbie-style Beetle is a strategy to keep it up his household custom. He grew up round Bugs, he defined as his automotive rumbled. His father was a taxi driver similar to him and he realized find out how to drive in a VW.

Now, 18 years into working as a driver himself, his dashboard is lined with trinkets from his household. A plastic duck from his son, a frog stuffed animal from his daughter and a cloth rose from his spouse.

“This space, all the time, all the time since I can bear in mind has been a spot of vochos,” he mentioned. “This right here is the automotive of the folks.”