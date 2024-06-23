Mexico captain Edson Álvarez injured in Copa América opener

Mexico captain Edson Álvarez will bear exams within the subsequent couple of days after being compelled off with an harm within the first half of his crew’s Copa América win over Jamaica on Saturday at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

After sprinting again throughout a counter assault from Jamaica, the West Ham midfielder all of the sudden hit the bottom in ache, clutching his left hamstring.

Álvarez needed to be helped off the sphere in apparent ache and was visibly distraught at his match and doubtlessly his event coming to an finish after lower than half-hour.

“With Edson, we will wait a few days to offer him an examination and know effectively what he has,” Mexico supervisor Jaime “Jimmy” Lozano mentioned in a postgame press convention. “Clearly as it’s with every other participant, the intention is to not threat something. He felt one thing in his leg.”

Mexico captain Edson Álvarez was distraught as he was compelled to depart the sphere towards Jamaica. Carmen Mandato/Getty Photos

In each groups’ opening sport of the competitors, Michail Antonio appeared to place Jamaica forward with a short-range header within the fiftieth minute however the purpose was disallowed for offside following a video overview.

Mexico went on to safe a 1-0 victory, courtesy of Gerardo Arteaga’s 69th-minute strike from the sting of the penalty space.

“It is not simple to get better and stay balanced after your captain exits so quickly … however it appears to me that the crew stabilized rapidly,” Lozano added.

Talking on Friday, Álvarez acknowledged that he had “goosebumps” on the considered captaining Mexico for the primary time at a serious event.

Editor’s Picks

Álvarez is a key skilled determine in a younger Mexico squad present process a generational change below Lozano on the Copa América. Since his debut with Mexico in February 2017, solely Jesús Gallardo has performed extra video games for El Tri than Álvarez’s 80.

He has additionally performed extra minutes for Mexico than every other participant since Lozano took cost final 12 months.

Mexico will subsequent play Venezuela — who beat Ecuador 2-1 within the day’s different Group B match — at Inglewood, California, on Wednesday. The group finishes on June 30, when Mexico performs Ecuador at Glendale, Arizona.

Info from The Related Press contributed to this report.