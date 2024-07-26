Mexican music stars Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal get married in private ceremony

Este artículo se ofrece en Español

MEXICO (KABC) — Mexican music stars Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal have formally tied the knot, practically two months after asserting their relationship.

The couple publicly confirmed their marriage on Instagram Thursday afternoon with two pictures and the caption “24.7.24.” The singers reportedly bought married in a personal ceremony at a ranch in Mexico.

Aguilar’s father, Grammy-award singer Pepe Aguilar, additionally posted a number of pictures on social media, wishing his daughter one of the best.

“Here is to your happiness…and that you just at all times take nice care of your love,” Aguilar stated in his Instagram put up, written in Spanish. “Simply at all times keep in mind that what is absolutely price it’s by no means straightforward. It would by no means be straightforward. But when there may be real love, SO TRUE WITH CAPITAL LETTERS! Nicely then, EVERYTHING is price it. And every part will at all times make sense.”