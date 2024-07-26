Mexican drug lord arrested in US

Reuters/DEA

One of many world’s strongest drug lords, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, chief of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, has been arrested by US federal brokers in El Paso, Texas. Zambada, 76, based the prison organisation with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who’s presently jailed within the US. Arrested with Zambada on Thursday was Guzman’s son, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, mentioned the US justice division. In February, Zambada was charged by US prosecutors with a conspiracy to make and distribute fentanyl, a drug extra highly effective than heroin that has been blamed for the US opioid disaster.

Particulars of the arrests of the 2 males stay unclear, however it seems they flew into the USA. Citing Mexican and US officers, the Wall Road Journal experiences that Zambada was tricked into boarding the aircraft by a high-ranking Sinaloa member following a months-long operation by Homeland Safety Investigations and the FBI. The paper added that Zambada believed he was going to examine clandestine airfields in Mexico. Officers mentioned Zambada was “lured” onto a personal aircraft underneath “false pretences” by Guzman Lopez, the New York Occasions experiences . Zambada believed the aircraft would fly south in Mexico however as a substitute it flew north and landed in El Paso, mentioned Fox Information Correspondent Bryan Llenas citing regulation enforcement sources. Guzman Lopez surrendered to US authorities and turned on Zambada as a result of he “blamed Mayo for the seize of his father”, Mr Llenas added. In a written assertion on Thursday night, US Lawyer Basic Merrick Garland mentioned the 2 males lead “one of the crucial violent and highly effective drug trafficking organisations on this planet”. “Fentanyl is the deadliest drug menace our nation has ever confronted, and the Justice Division is not going to relaxation till each single cartel chief, member and affiliate answerable for poisoning our communities is held accountable,” he added. American prosecutors say the Sinaloa cartel is the most important provider of medicine to the US. US authorities have beforehand famous that fentanyl is the main reason for demise for People aged 18 to 45.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had been providing a reward of as much as $15m (£12m) for Zambada’s seize. Throughout Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s trial in 2019 , his attorneys accused Zambada of bribing the “complete” Mexican authorities in trade for residing overtly with out concern of prosecution. “In reality [Guzman] managed nothing,” Guzman’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, instructed jurors. “Mayo Zambada did,” he claimed. Based on the US state division , Zambada can also be the proprietor of a number of respectable companies in Mexico, together with “a big milk firm, a bus line and a resort”, in addition to actual property belongings. Alongside fentanyl prices, he’s additionally going through prices within the US starting from drug trafficking, homicide, kidnapping, cash laundering and organised crime.

DEA/ICE Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada (left) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez

In Could, Zambada’s nephew – Eliseo Imperial Castro, who was often known as “Cheyo Antrax” – was killed in an ambush in Mexico. He was additionally wished by US authorities. Zambada is arguably the most important drug lord on this planet and definitely probably the most influential within the Americas. He had evaded authorities for many years, and as such, his arrest has come as a shock in Mexico. In an announcement, US Secretary of Homeland Safety Alejandro Mayorkas mentioned the Sinaloa cartel “pioneered the manufacture of fentanyl and has for years trafficked it into our nation, killing a whole bunch of 1000’s of People and devastating numerous communities”. FBI director Chris Wray mentioned the arrests are “an instance of the FBI’s and our companions’ dedication to dismantling violent transnational prison organisations just like the Sinaloa Cartel,” he mentioned.