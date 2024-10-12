Mets-Dodgers NLCS begins Sunday. Full series schedule and start times

NEW YORK — The New York Mets play the Los Angeles Dodgers within the 2024 Nationwide League Championship Sequence starting with Sport 1 on Sunday.

The Mets are within the NLCS for the primary time since 2015 after defeating the rival Philadelphia Phillies within the Nationwide League Division Sequence.

The Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers in an exhilarating three-game Wild Card collection to start out their MLB postseason run.

The winners of the best-of-seven championship collection between the Mets and Dodgers will play the American League champions within the World Sequence, which the Mets haven’t received since 1986.

New York and Los Angeles additionally met within the 1988 NLCS, which the Dodgers received in seven video games.

On the American League facet, the New York Yankees will play both the Cleveland Guardians or Detroit Tigers within the ALCS beginning on Monday.

Here is the 2024 NLCS schedule introduced by Main League Baseball to date, together with begin instances and broadcast data:

2024 NLCS schedule

Sport 1

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, first pitch at 8:15 p.m. (ET)

The place: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Sport 2

When: Monday, Oct. 14, first pitch at 4:08 p.m. (ET)

The place: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX/FS1

Sport 3

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, first pitch at 8:08 p.m. (ET)

The place: Citi Area in Queens, NY

TV: FS1

Sport 4

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, first pitch TBD

The place: Citi Area in Queens, NY

TV: FOX/FS1

Sport 5 (if obligatory)

When: Friday, Oct 18, first pitch TBD

The place: Citi Area in Queens, NY

TV: FOX/FS1

Sport 6 (if obligatory)

When: Sunday Oct. 20, first pitch TBD

The place: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX/FS1

Sport 7 (if obligatory)

When: Monday, Oct. 21, first pitch TBD

The place: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX/FS1

