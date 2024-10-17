Mets Citi Field return a dud, Dodgers dominate in NLCS Game 3 win

NEW YORK – The Mets’ homecoming within the Nationwide League Championship Collection was not what they’d in thoughts.

After returning to New York with the collection tied, the Mets couldn’t curb the Dodgers offense and got here up empty on their very own.

The outcome was a discouraging one for the Mets, who have been shut out for the second time within the collection in a 8-0 loss to the Dodgers in entrance of a sold-out crowd of 43,883 followers on Wednesday night time at Citi Discipline.

After falling behind by two runs within the second inning, the Mets’ possibilities unraveled with a two-run dwelling run by Kike Hernandez within the sixth inning and three-run blast by Shohei Ohtani within the eighth.

The Mets now path the Dodgers within the NLCS, 2-1, with Sport 4 scheduled for 8:08 p.m. on Thursday at Citi Discipline.

