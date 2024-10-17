Mets Citi Field return a dud, Dodgers dominate in NLCS Game 3 win

NEW YORK – The Mets’ homecoming within the Nationwide League Championship Collection was not what they’d in thoughts.

After returning to New York with the collection tied, the Mets couldn’t curb the Dodgers offense and got here up empty on their very own.

The outcome was a discouraging one for the Mets, who have been shut out for the second time within the collection in a 8-0 loss to the Dodgers in entrance of a sold-out crowd of 43,883 followers on Wednesday night time at Citi Discipline.

After falling behind by two runs within the second inning, the Mets’ possibilities unraveled with a two-run dwelling run by Kike Hernandez within the sixth inning and three-run blast by Shohei Ohtani within the eighth.

The Mets now path the Dodgers within the NLCS, 2-1, with Sport 4 scheduled for 8:08 p.m. on Thursday at Citi Discipline.

Listed below are the updates and evaluation from NLCS Sport 3 between the Mets and Dodgers:

Tylor Megill surrenders second dwelling run of night time to Max Muncy

The Mets wanted Tylor Megill to eat innings for them in Sport 3, however it didn’t go properly for the starter-turned-reliever.

After giving up a three-run dwelling run to Shohei Ohtani within the eighth inning, Max Muncy ripped a belt-high cutter into the second deck in proper subject to develop the Dodgers’ result in 8-0.

Shohei Ohtani demolishes first dwelling run of NLCS in eighth inning

Shohei Ohtani had been quiet by means of seven innings on Wednesday night time.

Ohtani was 0-for-3 with a stroll in his first 4 plate appearances. However given an opportunity to drive in some runs within the eighth inning, Ohtani didn’t miss. With two runners on base towards Tylor Megill, Ohtani pummeled an inside cutter over the right-field foul pole to present the Dodgers a 7-0 lead over the Mets.

Mets rally ends on Jose Iglesias double play

The Mets had two runners on base towards Dodgers reliever Ryan Brasier within the backside of the sixth inning after Starling Marte singled and J.D. Martinez drew a stroll. However Jose Iglesias rolled over an inside sinker to Max Muncy at third base to jump-start an inning-ending double play.

The Dodgers lead 4-0 after six innings.

Kiké Hernandez doubles Dodgers’ lead off Reed Garrett

Reed Garrett was one out away from tossing an ideal sixth inning, however he couldn’t full the duty.

Tommy Edman singled into proper subject and Kike Hernandez pulled a dangling splitter over the left-field wall to present the Dodgers a 4-0 lead after six innings.

Brief nights for Walker Buehler, Luis Severino

Walker Buehler solely final 4 innings for the Dodgers, working round three hits and two walks whereas putting out six Mets batters. He threw 90 pitches, together with 18 whiffs to drive up his pitch rely.

Luis Severino was eliminated after giving up a two-out single to Freddie Freeman and strolling Max Muncy within the fifth. He completed with 4⅔ innings with two (no earned) runs allowed on three hits and 4 walks whereas putting out three.

Francisco Lindor robs Mookie Betts of successful with a slick sliding play

With one out within the high of the fifth inning, Francisco Lindor, a current snub as a Gold Glove finalist, went sliding to his proper to stab a floor ball off the bat of Mookie Betts and stave off a possible hit.

Luis Severino strands bases loaded

After working an ideal 1-2-3 first inning towards the highest of the Dodgers’ lineup, Luis Severino needed to work by means of that portion of the order within the third.

Severino walked Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts and gave up a one-out single to Max Muncy. However with the bases loaded, the Mets righty bought Tesocar Hernandez to line out to 3rd and Gavin Lux to floor out to the mound.

Severino is at 66 pitches by means of three innings, with the Dodgers main 2-0.

Francisco Alvarez, Francisco Lindor strike out with the bases loaded

The Mets had their first main likelihood to get again towards Walker Buehler within the backside of the second.

With one out, J.D. Martinez walked, Jose Iglesias singled on a grounder that was bobbled by Tommy Edman and Tyrone Taylor walked to load the bases. However Francisco Alvarez was frozen on an outdoor fastball and Francisco Lindor swung by means of a excessive fastball.

The Dodgers keep a 2-0 lead after two innings.

Dodgers punch by means of for 2 runs in second

The ball had not left the infield however the Dodgers manufactured a run towards Luis Severino within the second inning.

Max Muncy drew a leadoff stroll after which reached second on a swinging bunt by Teoscar Hernandez as Francisco Alvarez didn’t make the out at second. Then after the runners moved over on a floor ball, the primary run scored when Will Smith shot a floor ball up the center that bounced out and in of Severino’s glove.

Then, Tommy Edman shot a deep fly ball into the right-center subject hole that Tyrone Taylor sprawled out to catch whereas sliding previous Starling Marte. It went down as a sacrifice fly to present the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

