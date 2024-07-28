Mets ace Kodai Senga expected to miss rest of regular season with calf strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Kodai Senga’s season is over nearly as quickly because it began.

The New York Mets pitcher is anticipated to overlook the rest of the common season after straining his left calf Friday night time within the sixth inning of his 2024 debut towards Atlanta. The crew’s projected No. 1 starter this 12 months, Senga had been sidelined by a shoulder damage since early in spring coaching.

Senga damage his decrease leg when he bolted away from the mound to make manner for teammate Pete Alonso to catch a popup. Mets supervisor Carlos Mendoza mentioned Saturday an MRI confirmed a “high-grade pressure.”

“I feel it’s truthful to say that he’s just about executed for the common season,” Mendoza mentioned.

“It’s arduous to place a timetable right here, particularly once we’re speaking a couple of calf. These are tough,” he added. “We could possibly be taking a look at eight, 10 weeks earlier than he’s an enormous league pitcher — , 85 pitches. However yeah, it’s arduous to foretell.”

It’s devastating information for Senga and the streaking Mets, who started the day holding the highest Nationwide League wild card even after ready nearly 4 months for Senga to pitch.

Mendoza didn’t rule out a return for Senga this 12 months if the Mets make the playoffs.

“It’s an enormous blow. However on the similar time such as you say, we obtained thus far with out him,” Mendoza mentioned. “It sucks for him, for all of us. The best way I see it’s, we’ve been via lots, and if we get to see him pitch once more this 12 months which means we’re in a great place. So, hopefully that’s the case.”

Senga was sharp in his first outing, placing out 9 in 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball to earn the win in an 8-4 victory over the Braves. The 31-year-old right-hander allowed simply two hits and retired his closing 10 batters.

“Yeah, it’s arduous for him. We’re feeling it for him as a result of he’s been via lots the entire 12 months. He goes on the market and has a recreation like that, after which for him to go down that manner sucks. However you’ve simply obtained to maintain going. Nobody’s going to really feel sorry for us,” Mendoza mentioned.

After getting damage in spring coaching, Senga started a rehabilitation task on July 3 and went 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA in 4 minor league begins, three for Triple-A Syracuse and one for Class A Brooklyn.

Senga was 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 begins final season, his first within the majors after leaving Japan and signing a $75 million, five-year contract with the Mets. He was runner-up for NL Rookie of the Yr and completed seventh in Cy Younger Award voting.

“We damage for him. Clearly, he’s put plenty of arduous work in to get again thus far,” Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo mentioned following a 4-0 loss to Atlanta. “He’s a real ace when he’s wholesome and he’s on the market. … It’s actually arduous to switch aces like that.”

New York positioned Senga on the 15-day injured checklist and recalled right-hander Tylor Megill from Syracuse. Megill had already been slated to begin Saturday towards Atlanta because the substitute for rookie Christian Scott, who went on the injured checklist earlier within the week with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his proper elbow.

Scott gained’t throw for 2 weeks, however the Mets hope he’ll be capable to return this 12 months.

With the arrival of Senga, the membership had been planning to shift to a six-man rotation as a result of he’s accustomed to pitching on at the very least 5 days’ relaxation. However now, after his damage, the Mets will keep on with a five-man rotation going ahead, Mendoza mentioned, and Megill will get one other alternative to carry down a beginning spot.

New York president of baseball operations David Stearns has acquired veteran relievers Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek this month to spice up a struggling and injury-depleted bullpen, however the Mets might now be out there for a starter as effectively earlier than Tuesday’s commerce deadline.

“We nonetheless really feel good with our choices. Guys will step up,” Mendoza mentioned. “We’ve obtained 5 legit starters right here that, they put us on this place the place we’re in proper now – and Megill’s been an enormous a part of that. He’s getting a chance now, individuals are going to get alternatives, and we additionally like what now we have down in Triple-A. So guys will step up, guys will get alternatives, and we’ll be wonderful.”

In one other transfer, the Mets optioned right-hander Eric Orze to Triple-A to make room within the bullpen for Stanek, who was obtained from the Seattle Mariners in a commerce Friday night.

