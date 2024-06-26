MetLife redemption for Messi as Argentina banish Chile curse

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Argentina triumphed 1-0 over Chile at MetLife Stadium within the Copa América on Tuesday, with Lautaro Martínez’s lone aim within the 88th minute sending spectators right into a frenzy and serving to the Albiceleste to banish the ghosts of the 2015 and 2016 finals.

Argentina followers exploded into deafening screams, some leaping in unison with these in neighboring seats and others taking off jerseys to wave them, whereas the gamers embraced each other on the pitch. Lionel Scaloni’s facet had lastly overcame the rivals who had handed them two bitter Copa América losses. Sure, it was solely within the group stage this time, nevertheless it mattered.

Argentina outshot Chile 22-3, mimicking the statistics of the 2016 ultimate when recording an 18-4 ratio earlier than struggling defeat on penalties. This extremely charged and bodily match noticed stress rise at every finish, creating shut requires penalties and purple playing cards. However ultimately, one strike made all of the distinction.

Eight years in the past, MetLife Stadium noticed a special story play out. And it practically price Argentina the expertise of Lionel Messi.

On June 26, 2016, Argentina lined as much as face Chile within the Copa América Centenario ultimate with the burden of the nation’s hopes on their shoulders. However none extra so than Messi. Hundreds of thousands of followers had been demanding that he avenge the results of the 2015 ultimate, when Chile triumphed on penalties, and finish Argentina’s 22-year look ahead to silverware.

However there have been considerations over his capability to steer the facet as captain. Some Argentina followers doubted his management expertise, questioned the emotional connection to the nation after transferring to Spain as a baby, and criticized his character with labels like “pecho frio” — one who performs with a “chilly chest” and with out ardour.

Although Messi was typically the staff’s finest participant on the pitch and their main aim scorer, he had but to capitalize on that with a serious trophy. He propelled the Albiceleste to new heights, however some followers continued to consider him as a failure with the nationwide staff for dropping the 2014 World Cup ultimate to Germany and the 2015 Copa América ultimate to Chile.

The pattern to check Messi with Diego Maradona fueled the nation’s disapproval — noting that El Pibe de Oro (“The Golden Boy”) lived as much as expectations solely after profitable the 1986 World Cup and the Golden Ball because the event’s finest participant.

Eight years after gorgeous the world and ‘retiring,’ Lionel Messi, middle, returned to MetLife Stadium to assist Argentina banish the ghosts of the 2016 Copa América ultimate. EDUARDO MUNOZ/AFP through Getty Photos

However in reaching the 2016 ultimate, Argentina hoped that Messi would lastly finish the nation’s lengthy wait. Some 82,026 spectators in MetLife Stadium, the most important viewers for a soccer match in New Jersey’s historical past, watched a hotly contested match that noticed a purple card to each groups within the first half, with Chile’s Marcelo Diaz exiting the pitch within the twenty eighth minute and Argentina’s Marcos Rojo departing moments later.

Finally, high quality defensive efforts from either side noticed the sport finish in a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes to pressure penalties for a second-consecutive 12 months between the 2 groups. Messi stepped as much as take the primary penalty for Argentina, however despatched the ball into the stands as a collective gasp was heard world wide. Although his teammate Lucas Biglia additionally didn’t convert his penalty, handing Chile a 4-2 shootout triumph, blame lashed down upon Messi within the aftermath.

The digicam panned to speechless Argentina followers across the stadium earlier than exhibiting a distraught Messi on the pitch. Moments after the sport, within the midst of a downward spiral, an emotional Messi as soon as once more shocked the world with an unprecedented announcement: “I’m achieved taking part in with the nationwide staff.”

One of many world’s biggest gamers, who boasted a number of Ballon d’Or awards and Champions League and LaLiga titles, retired from Argentina with out a main trophy. “I attempted my hardest,” Messi stated. “I attempted every little thing doable. It hurts me greater than anybody, however it’s evident that this isn’t for me. I would like greater than anybody to win a title with the nationwide staff, however sadly, it didn’t occur.”

Fortunately for Argentina and soccer followers world wide, that call lasted solely till mid-August. And, after that, Messi led his nationwide staff to the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 World Cup and the 2022 Finalissima.

Now, some 2,919 days after his “retirement” on the pitch, Messi returned to MetLife Stadium as captain, only a day after celebrating his thirty seventh birthday. Eight years on, he as soon as once more led Argentina as captain, however supporters are not questioning his capability to steer, his devotion, or character.

As a substitute, followers expressed gratitude for the moments of immense pleasure he has given them by means of flags, banners and images of the World Cup. The criticism and considerations from 2016 changed into cheers and chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!” in 2024.

Messi’s title garnered the loudest cheers when the lineup echoed all through MetLife, whereas the No. 10 jerseys overwhelmed the stands. When he tried a shot on aim or initiated the buildup of a goal-scoring alternative, followers instantly made the “bowing down” hand gesture whereas singing his title.

He was near scoring thrice, hitting the submit as soon as, and wanted therapy on a thigh challenge within the first half. However as his late nook induced havoc, Martínez turned within the winner to propel Argentina to a second Copa América 2024 group stage win, which ensured a spot within the knockout rounds. (The Albiceleste lead Group A, three factors away from second-placed Canada with a ultimate group stage sport nonetheless to play.)

“The one factor left after eight years is the stadium,” Scaloni declared afterward.

Certainly, the tears, disappointment and darkish declarations of 2016 now really feel like a distant reminiscence that Messi can depart previously.