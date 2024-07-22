Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Benefit Concert Returns To Los Angeles in December

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Metallica and the band’s All Inside My Palms Basis introduced that the fourth annual Serving to Palms Live performance & Public sale will happen December 13, 2024 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park.

For 2024, late-night persona and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will return as host although extra particulars about this 12 months’s efficiency lineup have but to be introduced.

The live performance may also characteristic an public sale that includes distinctive gadgets and experiences with 100% of the proceeds going to learn the trigger.

The profit live performance final befell in 2022 with a lineup that featured appearances from Robert Downey Jr., Tony Hawk, St. Vincent, and leaders from six of AWMH’s non-profit accomplice organizations, additionally featured performances from Greta Van Fleet and Metallica.

The 2022 version of the profit live performance helped to lift roughly $3 million {dollars}, which went to help All Inside My Palms’ mission to help workforce schooling.

Launched in 2017, Metallica’s All Inside My Palms has raised over $15 million and supplied $8.2 million in grants to profession and technical education schemes together with the ground-breaking Metallica Students Initiative, in addition to extra $3.6 million to fight meals insecurity, and greater than $3.5 million to catastrophe reduction efforts.

Tickets for this profit present go on sale on Friday, July 26 by way of Ticketmaster.