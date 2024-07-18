Meta Games Coin Price Prediction: MGC Tops Monthly Gainers With 133% Pump, But Is This P2E Meme Coin A Better Pick?

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Meta Video games Coin worth rose 3% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.2547 as of 00:05 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that plunged 55% to $19K.

MGC is the highest month-to-month gainer among the many largest 200 cryptos by market cap with a 133% pump, in response to Crypto Bubbles. It’s secured listings on some centralized exchanges, with the newest being on SuperEX.

Meta Video games Coin Value To Proceed Hovering Over The $0.25 Resistance

The Meta Video games Coin worth was in a consolidation part from the tip of June to the start of July, buying and selling inside the $0.24 vary, in response to knowledge from GeckoTerminal. Nevertheless, the bears finally gained the battle, with MGC worth forming a double backside sample.

At present, the Meta Video games Coin bulls need to push the token in the direction of a bullish pattern reversal, with the worth buying and selling above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs).

Furthermore, there’s intense shopping for stress, with the Relative Power Index (RSI) rebounding from the 50-midline degree because it strikes in the direction of the 70-overbought area, at the moment at 60.

The shopping for stress coincides with the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) blue line crossing above the orange sign line and buying and selling over the zero line. The inexperienced bars on the histogram prolong above the impartial line, confirming MGC’s constructive momentum.

Meta Video games Coin Value Prediction

In line with the Meta Video games Coin worth evaluation on the 4-hour chart, MGC is ready for a bullish pattern reversal over the $0.2532 resistance degree, as buyers look to capitalize on the double backside sample to push the token to the $0.2864 resistance.

Nevertheless, with the RSI hovering, the token is ready to grow to be overvalued, which can immediate a slight selloff. On this state of affairs, the MGC worth could retrace again to the $0.2242 assist degree (200-day SMA).

In the meantime, buyers are additionally shopping for a brand new play-to-earn (P2E) meme coin referred to as PlayDoge (PLAY), which has amassed greater than $5.6 million of funding in its blockbuster presale.

PlayDoge Presale Zooms In direction of $6 Million – Finest Meme Coin To Purchase Now?

PlayDoge is a mobile-based play-to-earn (P2E) recreation that transforms the DOGE meme right into a Tamagotchi-style digital pet, which permits customers to earn $PLAY tokens.

The challenge is predicated on PlayDoge, a digital canine that acts as a P2E companion. Gamers care for his or her pet and take them on adventurous journeys, incomes $PLAY tokens for his or her efficiency within the course of.

Token holders can even earn from PLAY’s profitable staking system, which gives buyers a formidable 87% annual share yield (APY).

In line with Jacob Bury, a outstanding crypto analyst and YouTuber, PlayDoge might surge 10X after its launch.

You should purchase $PLAY tokens for $0.00518 every. With a worth hike coming in a few day, purchase quickly to lock in the very best deal.

To affix the presale, purchase $PLAY from the official web site right here utilizing BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

