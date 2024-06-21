Messi, U.S. chances and what else to watch for : NPR

toggle caption Bruna Prado/AP/AP

The oldest worldwide soccer event on the earth kicks off Thursday evening – with Atlanta internet hosting Copa América’s opening match on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Lionel Messi and reigning champion Argentina will begin their protection in opposition to Canada in what might be the all-time nice’s ultimate worldwide event.

The forty eighth version of Copa América is being held throughout 14 U.S. cities. Although it’s normally reserved for South American CONMEBOL groups, six groups from the CONCACAF area, through which Mexico and the U.S. play, will function.

Do they stand an opportunity in opposition to the may of South American fútbol, or will Messi add one other main trophy to his legendary profession?

NPR’s Michel Martin talked to Jon Arnold, a soccer journalist who runs the publication Getting CONCACAfed, and who can be overlaying this 12 months’s event.

Right here’s what he’s looking ahead to:

This might be Messi’s final worldwide event

The Argentina and Inter Miami FC ahead is nearing the twilight of his profession. However Messi is just not displaying any indicators of slowing down and his crew are favorites to repeat as champions, Arnold says.

“Regardless that Messi is getting outdated in a soccer sense, he is nonetheless probably the greatest gamers on the earth. He proved it in 2022 when Argentina gained the World Cup. He proved it the 12 months earlier than that when Argentina gained this event, the Copa América,” Arnold mentioned.

What the U.S. Males’s Nationwide Group has to show

Arnold says the stress is on primarily for Coach Gregg Berhalter, who’s hoping to guide the crew into the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S., Mexico and Canada will host.

If issues don’t go nicely, Arnold mentioned, “then there’s going to be loads of individuals saying that they may do a greater job and asking for a distinct supervisor. So I actually suppose that the U.S. has a giant likelihood to show that they are heading in the right direction. However you possibly can additionally see a crew that possibly wants a distinct path.”

However does the USMNT stand an opportunity to win the event?

Arnold says he can’t fairly see the U.S. knocking out Argentina or profitable the event, however the crew has improved.

“While you have a look at this event, it is Argentina and the chasing pack. But when the U.S. is in that pack, that is progress,” Arnold mentioned.

What different nations ought to viewers preserve a watch out for

Arnold says he’s excited to see Uruguay, Argentina’s neighbor.

“They seem to be a small nation, however they’ve actually punched above their weight on the worldwide soccer degree,” Arnold mentioned. “They will have video games in opposition to the U.S. within the group stage, after which they will possible play Brazil [or] Colombia within the subsequent spherical. I believe it is going to be a very enjoyable crew to look at if you wish to go slightly deeper than simply the U.S.”

Invited groups from CONCACAF additionally may make for a extra aggressive event, Arnold says.

“The U.S., Mexico, even nations like Costa Rica and Panama have proven that they’ll compete with a few of these greater groups from South America in current worldwide competitions,” Arnold mentioned. “So I do suppose it’s going to add an additional ingredient of problem for lots of the South American groups that wish to elevate their continental championship.”

What’s the construction?

The 16-team area is break up into 4 teams. Every crew will play three video games within the group stage. The highest two groups from every group will transfer on to the knockout stage.

The teams are:

Group A: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Peru

Group B: Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Venezuela

Group C: Bolivia, Panama, United States, Uruguay

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay

The ultimate is ready for July 14 on the Exhausting Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

How you can watch:

Matches can be broadcast on FOX, FS1 and FS2. Spanish-language broadcasts can be out there on Univision, TUDN and UniMas.

Matches may also be streamed on the Fox Sports activities app and in Spanish on Vix+, Univision’s streaming platform.

The digital model of this story was edited by Treye Inexperienced.