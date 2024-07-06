Merino last-gasp goal sends Spain to Euro 2024 semis after dramatic extra-time win over Germany

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Spain and its followers celebrated as in the event that they’d gained the European Championship. After eliminating match host Germany in an exciting quarterfinal, Luis de la Fuente’s staff has an ideal probability to raise the trophy in Berlin subsequent week.

Spain snatched a 2-1 win in further time on Friday due to substitute Mikel Merino’s header within the 119th minute. Merino celebrated by working across the nook flag, mimicking his father Miguel Merino’s celebration after he scored in the identical stadium for Osasuna within the UEFA Cup towards Stuttgart in 1991.

“I knew that there was little or no time left and that it was one of many final assaults we might have,” Merino stated. “I didn’t consider that it had gone in till a few seconds later. Whenever you get 30 slaps in your again it sinks in actual fast.

“I’m very glad for me and all the staff. All of it comes down to at least one second (the aim), however there’s a lot work behind it, all of the coaching, the hope, the religion, and the assumption in ourselves.”

Further time got here solely after Florian Wirtz’s equalizer within the final minute of regulation.

Dani Olmo, who arrange Merino’s winner, netted the opener early within the second half. All three targets got here from substitutes.

Spain defender Dani Carvajal was despatched off late in further time for a second yellow card and can be suspended from Tuesday’s semifinal towards France. Fellow defender Robin le Normand will even miss that match after choosing up one other reserving.

France knocked out Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in a penalty shootout 5-3.

Spain eradicated the host of a significant match for the primary time in 10 makes an attempt.

Germany gamers had been morose and coach Julian Nagelsmann appeared on along with his palms on hips and his face etched with disappointment.

“We had been so shut, that’s what makes it so bitter,” Germany midfielder Toni Kroos stated after the ultimate match of his glorious profession. The 2014 World Cup winner had stated he was retiring when Germany’s marketing campaign ended.

“All of us had a giant aim that we needed to attain collectively,” Kroos added. “And this dream all of us had has been merely shattered now.”

Teammates who may also have performed their final worldwide included captain İlkay Gündoğan, Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer.

Regardless of the frustration and the “harm,” Nagelsmann managed to crack a joke throughout his information convention: “It’s hurting additionally that now we have to attend two years to change into world champion.”

The quarterfinal pitted the Euros’ solely three-time champions, the groups who’ve performed the perfect soccer at Euro 2024, and it didn’t disappoint.

There was a blistering tempo from the beginning with crunching tackles and end-to-end motion.

Kroos was fortunate to not be booked for a mistimed problem that upended Spain midfielder Pedri. One other hefty problem moments later compelled Pedri to depart injured and in tears. He was changed by Olmo within the eighth minute, the quickest substitute in Euros historical past.

“Pedri is in ache. It deserved a purple card,” De la Fuente stated. He added it was too early to know if the younger Barcelona midfielder would recuperate by Tuesday.

From the ensuing free kick, Lamine Yamal nearly grew to become the youngest ever goal-scorer on the match however the 16-year-old’s effort flashed previous the proper publish.

Yamal did have a hand within the opener as he lower inside from the proper and rolled the ball throughout for Olmo to hit it first time into the underside left nook.

It was Yamal’s third help of the match, probably the most by a young person at a Euros.

Substitute Nico Füllkrug hit the publish in a late determined onslaught by Germany, which was rewarded simply within the nick of time.

Joshua Kimmich nodded Maximilian Mittelstädt’s cross again to Wirtz, whose effort went in off the far publish.

The groups had extra probabilities to win in further time and Germany was incensed within the first interval when referee Anthony Taylor didn’t give a penalty after Jamal Musiala’s shot smashed towards Marc Cucurella’s hand.

Nagelsmann known as for a change in guidelines for handball so {that a} penalty could be given if the shot was on the right track, eradicating the interpretation of intent.

“There are 50 robots that deliver us espresso, so there should be an AI that calculates the place the ball will go,” he stated.

Simply as a shootout was looming, Merino leapt excessive to move in Olmo’s cross and ship the Spanish followers behind the aim right into a frenzy.

“They all the time let you know to benefit from the second, however whenever you get to minute 105 it’s unattainable not to consider the penalties,” Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón stated. “And because the minutes ticked down, I couldn’t assist however suppose that (Kai) Havertz, Füllkrug, and Toni had been on the market. Mikel saved us from an actual bind.”

AP sports activities writers Joseph Wilson in Barcelona and Ciaran Fahey in Berlin contributed.

