Mercury Morris, Dolphins’ star, dies at 77

(CNN) — Eugene “Mercury” Morris, two-time Tremendous Bowl champion with the Miami Dolphins and linchpin of the group’s good 1972 season has died, his son Troy-Jeffrey Morris introduced on social media on behalf of the household Sunday. Mercury Morris was 77.

“His expertise and keenness left an indelible mark on the game, and his three Professional Bowl choices solely solidified his place amongst soccer’s greats,” the assertion learn.

“Past the sphere, Mercury was a loyal father, a loving brother, a loyal buddy, and a pillar in the neighborhood. His presence prolonged far past soccer, as he touched the lives of many all through his time in Miami.”

Recognized for his velocity and dynamic operating sport, Morris rushed for a career-best 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns throughout the historic undefeated Tremendous Bowl profitable season in 1972.

Morris, together with Corridor of Fame fullback Larry Csonka who rushed for 1,117 yards, turned the primary two backs on the identical group in NFL historical past to hurry for 1,000 yards in the identical season.

The next season, Morris rushed for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns to assist Miami win back-to-back Tremendous Bowl titles.

Morris and different members of the 1972 group would pop champagne to have fun after the final unbeaten group in a season misplaced.

“Morris left an enduring influence by way of his dynamic play, persona and record-breaking performances,” the Dolphins stated in a assertion. “He cherished the Dolphins, the followers and the neighborhood of South Florida and can ceaselessly be remembered as one of many best gamers to don the aqua and orange.

“Our hearts are along with his household, family members and teammates as they honor his life and mourn his passing.”

Drafted by the Dolphins within the third spherical of the 1969 NFL Draft, Morris performed seven of his eight NFL seasons in Miami, ending with 4,133 profession dashing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Morris is fourth on Miami’s all-time dashing record with 3,877 yards, behind Csonka (6,737), Ricky Williams (6,436) and Ronnie Brown (4,815).

Morris was added to the Dolphins’ Stroll of Fame in 2013.

