Mercedes’ George Russell was disqualified from the Belgian GP after his race victory following a stewards investigation into his underweight car.

George Russell was stripped of his victory on the Belgian Grand Prix after his Mercedes automobile was discovered to be underweight after the chequered flag.

Russell’s automobile was weighed after the race and located to be on the minimal weight (798 kilograms), however after gasoline was drained from the Mercedes, it was discovered to be 1.5kg underweight.

The matter was referred to the stewards, who decided Russell’s automobile be disqualified.

“Automobile 63 was weighed on the FIA inside and out of doors scales with each scales displaying the identical results of 796.5kg,” a stewards’ assertion mentioned. “The calibration of each scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

“In the course of the listening to the staff consultant confirmed that the measurement is appropriate and that each one required procedures had been carried out appropriately. The staff additionally acknowledged that there have been no mitigating circumstances and that it was a real error by the staff.

“The stewards decide that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formulation One Technical Rules has been breached and subsequently the usual penalty for such an infringement must be utilized.

“Rivals are reminded that they’ve the fitting to attraction sure choices of the stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA Worldwide Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Guidelines, throughout the relevant deadlines.”

George Russell took the chequered flag, however teammate Lewis Hamilton was promoted to first, with Oscar Piastri second and Charles Leclerc third. SIMON WOHLFAHRT/POOL/AFP by way of Getty Photos

Russell gained the race on a one-stop technique, that means he made a single set of tyres final 34 laps whereas others made an additional cease.

The bodily put on of the 4 tyres can account for the automobile’s general weight reduction over an extended stint, though groups normally issue that into their calculations earlier than the race.

One other issue distinctive to the Belgian Grand Prix is that the size of the Spa-Francorchamps lap means drivers don’t full a cool-down lap after the chequered lap and as a substitute flip into the pit lane exit instantly after Flip 1.

The absence of a cool-down lap means drivers can’t choose up discarded rubber on their tyres, which is normal process after a race to assist substitute any misplaced weight.

“Heartbreaking. … We left all of it on the observe at the moment and I take satisfaction in crossing the road first,” Russell mentioned in a put up on social media after the race. “There might be extra to return.”

Talking earlier than the stewards’ determination, Mercedes staff principal Toto Wolff mentioned his staff must settle for a disqualification if it occurs.

“You must take it on the chin,” he mentioned. “If the stewards determine towards ourselves, it’s what it’s, a mistake has occurred, or might have occurred, and one-two would have been a fantastic outcome going into the summer season break. It would not go any higher.

“The constructive, the very constructive we are able to take from this race is we had two automobiles that had been the benchmark on this race, with two totally different methods. Who would have mentioned that just a few months in the past? That’s actually good to see.”

Requested if something was broken on Russell’s automobile, which could have contributed to it being underweight, Wolff added: “No, I feel it is a one-stop that … you count on lack of rubber, possibly extra, nevertheless it’s no excuse.

“If … if the stewards deem it to be a breach of laws, then it’s what it’s, and we have now to study from that, and as a staff, given there are extra positives to take, for George, however that is a large blow for a driver when his childhood dream is successful these races, then to be instructed it is taken away. However he will win many extra.”