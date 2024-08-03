Men’s third round in Paris

Hideki Matsuyama is tied for the lead heading into Saturday’s third spherical on the 2024 Olympics. EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP through Getty Pictures

The 2024 Olympic Males’s golf occasion will get critical on Saturday with the third spherical at Le Golf Nationwide in France. You will discover full males’s Olympic Golf tee occasions for Saturday’s third spherical on the backside of this put up.

Featured tee time for Spherical 3

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama adopted up his opening-round eight-under 63, which set the tempo on Thursday, with a three-under 68 on Friday.

Because of his positive play, Matsuyama is until within the lead heading into the weekend, however now he has some critical firm sharing the highest of the leaderboard. England’s Tommy Fleetwood and defending gold medalist Xander Schauffele are tied for the lead with Matsuyama at 11 beneath.

For Saturday’s third spherical, Matsuyama, Schauffele and Fleetwood will tee off collectively within the remaining pairing at 6:39 a.m. ET.

You possibly can watch Saturday’s third spherical of the lads’s Olympic Golf occasion on Golf Channel beginning at 3 a.m. ET. Peacock will provide a stay simulcast of Golf Channel’s Saturday protection on-line.

You possibly can take a look at the whole Spherical 3 tee occasions for the 2024 Olympic Golf occasion beneath.

2024 Olympic Golf tee occasions for Saturday: Males’s third spherical (ET)

3:00 a.m. – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Daniel Hillier, Camilo Villegas

3:11 a.m. – Mito Pereira, Phachara Khongwatmai, Matthieu Pavon

3:22 a.m. – Adrian Meronk, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Viktor Hovland

3:33 a.m. – Matthias Schmid, Wyndham Clark, Gavin Inexperienced

3:44 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Rafa Campos, Nico Echavarria

3:55 a.m. – Yechun Yuan, Kevin Yu, Shane Lowry

4:11 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sepp Straka, Abraham Ancer

4:22 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Alex Noren, Min Woo Lee

4:33 a.m. – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Joel Girrbach, Tapio Pulkkanen

4:44 a.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Byeong Hun An, Ryan Fox

4:55 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Zecheng Dou, Keita Nakajima

5:06 a.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Kristoffer Ventura, Fabrizio Zanotti

5:17 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Carlos Ortiz, Ludvig Åberg

5:33 a.m. – Matteo Manassero, Sami Valimaki, David Puig

5:44 a.m. – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy

5:55 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti

6:06 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler

6:17 a.m. – Tom Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Guido Migliozzi

6:28 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Thomas Detry, C.T. Pan

6:39 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood

